WATCH/LISTEN: Election Day coverage

Watch and listen to Election Day coverage from WTOP's news partners at CBS News.

The 2020 election season has likely been the longest and strangest in a lifetime.

Voters face a choice between candidates with starkly different visions, against the backdrop of a virus that has killed more than 230,000 Americans, an economic plunge not seen since the Great Depression and racial and cultural unrest among its citizens.

