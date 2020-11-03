ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
WATCH/LISTEN: Election Day coverage

November 3, 2020, 5:32 AM

The 2020 election season has likely been the longest and strangest in a lifetime.

Voters face a choice between candidates with starkly different visions, against the backdrop of a virus that has killed more than 230,000 Americans, an economic plunge not seen since the Great Depression and racial and cultural unrest among its citizens.

Watch and listen to Election Day coverage from WTOP’s news partners at CBS News.

Listen to coverage from CBS.

