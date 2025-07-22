‘It’s taking your education one step further’: Student satisfaction with Advanced Placement courses

For the first time this July, the College Board released the student satisfaction ratings of the Advanced Placement courses it offers.

Students got a chance to be the ones in charge of grading this year.

On a scale of 1 to 10, AP Calculus BC was given the highest score with an average rating of 8.00. AP United States Government and Politics came in close behind with a rating over 7.91. Also in the top five were AP European History (7.76) and AP United States History (7.68).

Among the least satisfying courses, according to the student ratings, were language courses. AP Italian Language and Culture had the lowest rank with an average rating of 3.68 while AP Latin had the highest in that bottom group, with a score of 5.98.

WTOP reached out to the new Prince George’s County’s student member of the board of education, Erioluwa Ajakaye, an incoming senior at Eleanor Roosevelt High School. A veteran AP student, she took her first AP course in 10th grade and took four AP classes as a junior.

She’s a fan of the rigorous courses.

“You’re just taking your education one step further,” she said, explaining that it’s a great chance to get exposed to college-level work.

Ajakaye took AP Precalculus, AP Seminar, AP Chemistry and AP Computer Science (Java).

While parents and students alike hope that a high score on the AP exam can fast-forward their college education by granting them college credits, Ajakaye said the experience is where the value is in taking the courses.

“The score really is just a number,” she said. “The friendships that you make, the connections that you make along the way, will never leave you. You will always remember how you and your friends were talking about that lab, how you all were trying to solve that math equation.”

Ajakaye will continue taking AP classes, including the AP Research course, part of the AP Capstone program, when she starts her senior year this fall.

