Prince George’s Co. schools have tens of millions in federal funding at immediate risk

What the school system called an "unexpected decision" regarding federal grant money dating back to the covid-era recovery could turn a tough financial situation into something even more drastically difficult.

The Prince George’s County Public Schools headquarters in Upper Marlboro. (Photo: Maryland Matters/Danielle E. Gaines) The Prince George’s County Public Schools headquarters in Upper Marlboro. (Photo: Maryland Matters/Danielle E. Gaines) What the Prince George’s County Public School system called an “unexpected decision” regarding federal grant money dating back to the covid-era recovery could turn a tough financial situation into something even more drastically difficult.

Last week Education Secretary Linda McMahon said the US Department of Education is no longer honoring extensions promised under the Biden administration to spend the money. In the case of Prince George’s County, the amount runs close to $100 million.

County leaders say it also isn’t accurate that, for the most part, the money hasn’t been spent, arguing instead that the feds aren’t reimbursing the school systems for money paid out.

“The federal government now is reneging on the commitment to reimburse the school system,” said Maryland Rep. Glenn Ivey, whose district covers much of the county. “So that’s the problem.”

“I want to say like two thirds to three quarters of it’s already been spent, but they’re talking about not reimbursing for that either,” he added.

In a letter sent home to parents this week, PGCPS Superintendent Millard House said the county was freezing all spending related to the grant money in question, which will lead to pauses or slowdowns in certain programs and services already underway.

House said that money was going to help with expenses like school construction, teacher training, tech updates, vaccines, and mental health services.

Ivey said it was also going to impact programs that aimed to help get students back on grade level after the pandemic.

“We want to be helping kids catch up, get back on track,” said Ivey. “We want to be helping the teachers who are doing the work and have the specialty skills to make those things happen.”

It’s also possible that this, too, could end up making its way into the federal court system. Attorney General Anthony Brown’s spokeswoman issued a statement saying it’s “reviewing the matter and weighing our options. Protecting the state’s schools and Maryland students is a top priority.”

Ivey said if the Trump administration doesn’t reverse course on this matter, another lawsuit is likely.

“I think there’s a good chance that there will be lawsuits,” said Ivey. “Maryland, I believe will. I know they’re already weighing their options from a litigation standpoint, I would think there are other states that are going to do that too, just because the consequences could be so damaging.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.