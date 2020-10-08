Fall school plans for DC, Maryland, Virginia systems during coronavirus

Public school systems throughout the D.C. region are grappling with how to handle the new school year during the coronavirus pandemic. Here are their plans.

Below are the plans for school systems by state and county in the WTOP listening area.

This story continues to be updated as more information becomes available.

DC

DC Public Schools

D.C. Public Schools will return to in-person for students in pre-K through 5th grade on Nov. 9.

Maryland

Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Update (10/8): Elementary schools will welcome pre-K, first and second grade students, along with those enrolled in early childhood intervention programs back to classrooms beginning November 16th — a week later than the previous timeline.

Elementary school students in ECI and Pre-K through second grade will be the first to return to classrooms in a hybrid setting Nov. 16.

Baltimore City Public Schools

All Baltimore City Public Schools will open the 2020 to 2021 school year virtually, delaying the start of a hybrid in-person option until later in the fall.

Baltimore County Public Schools

School officials in Baltimore County announced plans to bring small groups of students back for in-person learning beginning in November.

Calvert County Public Schools

Calvert County has plans for hybrid learning and all-virtual learning. The hybrid program splits students into A and B groups, with those groups returning to school for two days a week on alternating days — Monday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday.

Classes on the three other days will be virtual.

Charles County Public Schools

The Charles County school board voted to start the year with all-virtual distance learning beginning Aug. 31.

Under the plan, students would receive full-day online instruction four days a week, with Wednesdays designated as independent study days when students could also arrange one-on-one meetings with teachers and counselors.

Frederick County Public Schools

Update (10/8): The all-virtual model students began the school year with will continue for at least the rest of the semester following a board of education vote on Oct. 7.

The county’s school board decided on July 29 that the first semester of the upcoming school year, which starts Aug. 31, will be all-virtual.

Howard County Public Schools

All public school students will take all of their classes online through at least through the end of January.

Montgomery County Public Schools

Montgomery County Public Schools will start the school year with virtual-only learning for the first semester, the superintendent announced July 21.

In an Aug. 4 update, MCPS said its plan includes a full day of instruction, more support for staff, students and families and recording lessons for students to access later.

The first semester is through Jan. 29, 2021; the school system will reassess the plan in November for the second semester, starting Feb. 1, 2021.

This means all fall and winter sports will be canceled, said Superintendent Jack Smith in a message to the community.

On Aug. 6, the school board voted on a virtual-only start for the first semester.

Prince George’s County Public Schools

Prince George’s County students started the new school year Aug. 31 with distance learning and that virtual learning will remain in place through January 2021. It will involve more live instruction blended with recorded instruction.

St. Mary’s County Public Schools

St. Mary’s County confirmed Aug. 12 that classes will be held entirely online for the start of the 2020/2021 school year. The school board will soon vote to finalize a plan for digital instruction.

Virginia

Alexandria Public Schools

Alexandria City Public Schools announced July 31 it’s planning for virtual-only classes this fall.

Arlington Public Schools

The Arlington County school board voted July 16 to start school later than Aug. 31, as originally planned. The new start day is Sept. 8, and all students would begin with full-time distance learning.

Culpeper County Public Schools

The school board voted for a blended learning plan and posted the details online.

Fairfax County Public Schools

The Fairfax County School Board in Virginia voted July 21 to approve the recommendation of Superintendent Scott Brabrand that the school year begin virtually.

On Sept. 22, the school board voted to allow some students in the Virginia county to resume in-person learning in October.

City of Falls Church

Elementary schools opened Aug. 24 in an alternating day format. The school system is planning a phased reopening of the two elementary schools in an effort to bring back 100% of students.

Parents opting for online learning for elementary students will have their students enrolled in the Virtual Virginia Outreach program.

The school system said that a full return to school is not available for secondary school students due to their size and capacity. It is looking for ways to increase direct instruction and will provide further clarification in the following weeks.

Fauquier County Public Schools

Students in public schools across Fauquier County will start the year with virtual learning. The school board voted to move to a 100% virtual instructional model for all students through December.

The school system says it will publish a virtual learning fact sheet and update its reopening website to reflect the updated reopening plan.

On Sept. 22, the school board voted for a return-to-school on Nov. 9., with the option of a hybrid or virtual plan, NBC Washington reported.

Loudoun County Public Schools

Nearly all Loudoun public school students are participating entirely in virtual learning.

On Sept. 22, the school board directed the school system to work to return kindergarten through grade 2 students to school for in-person learning two days a week starting Oct. 27.

Those students will continue to receive instruction in the distance-learning mode three days per week. Students whose families selected the hybrid model of instruction will participate in this program, for a total of approximately 6,900 students.

Manassas City Public Schools

Manassas students started their year virtually on Aug. 31, following a vote by the school board.

Some special education students and level one and two English-as-second-language students will be allowed to return for some in-person instruction to begin the school year, but the remainder of students started the school year entirely through online learning.

The board agreed to revisit the decision and consider moving to some in-person instruction on a monthly basis.

Manassas Park City Schools

Manassas Park City schools had a distance-learning start Sept. 8. The school board “agreed to examine health data each month with a goal of returning to in-person learning when deemed safe to do so,” according to a statement.

Prince William County Public Schools

Update (10/8): The school board gave its blessing to the superintendent’s new phased approach to getting students back to the classroom, starting with pre-kindergarten and kindergarten in November.

Prince William County students were not back in the classroom when the school year started Sept. 8.

The school system will provide some in-person instruction for students with special needs and some English language learners.

Rappahannock County Public Schools

Rappahannock County Public Schools posted its reopening plan online.

Stafford County Public Schools

The school board has voted to open the year with virtual learning for nearly all elementary, middle and high school students.

Because of the risks associated with COVID-19, the board determined that all but exempted students will open the school year with virtual learning.

Categories of exempted students are expected to be further defined at the board’s Aug. 11 meeting.

