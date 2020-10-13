Some Charles County student groups may start in-person learning in November

Some student groups in Charles County, Maryland, may return to the classroom starting next month.

The school board voted 5-2 to allow for in-person learning starting Nov. 9.

There are 3,218 students whose parents have indicated to Charles County Public Schools that their children will return to in-person learning in the second phase of the schools’ reopening plan, and they have identified some 7,256 students who are eligible to return, a school news release said.

These include students who are learning English, receiving special education, or do not have internet access at home; students who are homeless or displaced; children of public school employees; and students in technical education programs, among others.

The board said that the parents of these students have been provided a choice for in-person or virtual learning, as well.

Part of the county’s plan includes notifying the school community when a positive case of COVID-19 is reported.

Superintendent Kimberly Hill said the goal has always been to safely and incrementally bring children back to school for in-person learning, and moving to the second phase will “provide a more equitable education for children who are not well served in the virtual environment or who do not have reliable internet connectivity at home.”

Charles County schools has five phases in its reopening plan. You can read more about it on the county school system’s website.

