Anne Arundel executive urges slowing down of return to classes

WTOP Staff

October 14, 2020, 3:26 PM

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated and corrected to reflect the ultimate authority to bring students back to schools.)

Elementary school students in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, are scheduled to return to classrooms in November under a hybrid model, but the county executive no longer supports the move.

County Executive Steuart Pittman said on Tuesday he had been hearing from families and teachers — and had come to the conclusion that students should not go back to in-person learning until January. Superintendent George Arlotto also supports a delay.

The school board approved the November plan more than a week ago, and Pittman supported it until as recently as last week. The board will make the final decision later this month.

Read Pittman’s full statement.

