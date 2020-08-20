CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Johns Hopkins experts on back to school | Nursing homes short on PPE, staff in virus rebound | Latest coronavirus test results
VCU reports COVID-19 cases in students, workers

The Associated Press

August 20, 2020, 6:28 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Commonwealth University says it has confirmed 25 student cases and 11 employee cases of COVID-19.

University spokesman Mike Porter said in an email on Thursday that of the 25 student cases, 11 are students who live on campus and are in isolation.

VCU is offering in-person and online classes, and the university’s dorms are home to more than 4,000 students in space designed for more than more than 6,200.

Nearly 100 students protested outside Monday on the school’s decision to reopen during the pandemic, its reliance on underpaid workers rather than full-time faculty and police presence on campus.

