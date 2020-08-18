How Montgomery Co. schools are dealing with coronavirus

Public schools in Montgomery County will start the year virtually, and there are a series of changes being put in place to help kids when it comes to food and flexibility.

This story is part of “Parenting in a Pandemic,” WTOP’s continuing coverage of how parents are dealing with childcare, schooling and more through the coronavirus pandemic.

Public schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, will start the year virtually Aug. 31, and there are a series of changes being put in place to help kids when it comes to food and flexibility.

Breakfasts and lunches will be available at special sites. The county is still figuring out where and how many, and lunch is being extended by 15 minutes so that there’s time for students who need to pick up those meals.

Classes will be recorded to make learning more flexible for kids who can’t log on for live instruction. For students above the grade-school level, there will be virtual check-ins with teachers on Wednesday mornings.

For high schoolers, the big change revolves around which classes are taught on which days. First through fourth periods will be taught on the same days, while fifth through eighth periods will be taught together on different days.

As far as grades this fall, expect a more traditional approach, instead of last semester’s pass or incomplete.

Special education students and English language learners may get some in person instruction but details are still being hammered out with health officials.

The changes need school board approval, which is expected later this month.

WTOP’s Hillary Howard contributed to this report.