GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appalachian Christian 65, Lynchburg Home School 51
Appomattox 46, Gretna 34
Bishop Ireton 69, Bishop O’Connell 32
Briar Woods 42, Freedom-South Riding 30
Broadwater Academy 40, Hampton Christian 22
Broadway 68, East Rockingham 51
Brunswick Academy 38, Fuqua School 25
Centreville 69, James Madison 35
Chantilly 51, South Lakes 37
Chatham 65, Altavista 19
Chatham Hall 54, New Covenant 34
Culpeper 81, Courtland 44
Deep Creek 57, Nansemond River 25
E.C. Glass 59, Jefferson Forest 56
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 66, Evergreen 60
Flint Hill 52, Maret, D.C. 46
Gainesville 61, Battlefield 41
Glen Allen 54, Deep Run 35
Grafton 93, Bruton 39
Granby 69, I. C. Norcom High School 26
Grassfield 61, Indian River 33
Greenbrier Christian 66, Gateway Christian 12
Heritage (Lynchburg) 53, Amherst County 49
Highland Springs 57, Henrico 48
Immanuel Christian 49, Fredericksburg Academy 18
James Monroe 80, Eastern View 22
James Robinson 50, Alexandria City 23
John Handley 66, Skyline 64
Kellam 69, Frank Cox 25
Kenston Forest 53, Tidewater Academy 4
King’s Fork High School 84, Western Branch 22
Lake Taylor 48, Churchland 28
Lakeland 46, Oscar Smith 43
Liberty Christian 66, Rustburg 32
Liberty-Bedford 69, Brookville 29
Loudoun County 69, Herndon 26
Manchester 79, Midlothian 28
Manor High School 98, Maury 42
Massaponax 58, Brooke Point 26
Millbrook 50, James Wood 37
Mills Godwin 32, Douglas Freeman 26
Monticello 69, Western Albemarle 26
Mountain View 72, Stafford 33
Patriot 72, Osbourn 17
Paul VI 76, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 34
Portsmouth Christian 48, Atlantic Shores Christian 31
Princess Anne 88, Ocean Lakes 13
Riverbend 49, North Stafford 32
Roanoke Valley Christian 38, Grace Christian 23
Salem 66, Staunton River 45
Salem-Va. Beach 93, First Colonial 11
Smithfield 41, Jamestown 34
South County 72, Fairfax 8
St. Annes-Belfield 95, St. Catherine’s 39
Steward School 66, Norfolk Collegiate 27
StoneBridge School 33, Denbigh Baptist 22
Strasburg 52, Luray 30
Surry County 50, Windsor 12
Tabb 46, Gloucester 37
Varina 55, Armstrong 40
Warren County 58, Manassas Park 14
West Potomac 59, C. G. Woodson 28
William Campbell 44, Dan River 30
William Fleming 59, Lord Botetourt 43
William Monroe 77, Harrisonburg 11
Woodstock Central 61, Rappahannock County 38
Yorktown 63, Wakefield 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.