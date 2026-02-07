GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Appalachian Christian 65, Lynchburg Home School 51 Appomattox 46, Gretna 34 Bishop Ireton 69, Bishop O’Connell 32…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appalachian Christian 65, Lynchburg Home School 51

Appomattox 46, Gretna 34

Bishop Ireton 69, Bishop O’Connell 32

Briar Woods 42, Freedom-South Riding 30

Broadwater Academy 40, Hampton Christian 22

Broadway 68, East Rockingham 51

Brunswick Academy 38, Fuqua School 25

Centreville 69, James Madison 35

Chantilly 51, South Lakes 37

Chatham 65, Altavista 19

Chatham Hall 54, New Covenant 34

Culpeper 81, Courtland 44

Deep Creek 57, Nansemond River 25

E.C. Glass 59, Jefferson Forest 56

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 66, Evergreen 60

Flint Hill 52, Maret, D.C. 46

Gainesville 61, Battlefield 41

Glen Allen 54, Deep Run 35

Grafton 93, Bruton 39

Granby 69, I. C. Norcom High School 26

Grassfield 61, Indian River 33

Greenbrier Christian 66, Gateway Christian 12

Heritage (Lynchburg) 53, Amherst County 49

Highland Springs 57, Henrico 48

Immanuel Christian 49, Fredericksburg Academy 18

James Monroe 80, Eastern View 22

James Robinson 50, Alexandria City 23

John Handley 66, Skyline 64

Kellam 69, Frank Cox 25

Kenston Forest 53, Tidewater Academy 4

King’s Fork High School 84, Western Branch 22

Lake Taylor 48, Churchland 28

Lakeland 46, Oscar Smith 43

Liberty Christian 66, Rustburg 32

Liberty-Bedford 69, Brookville 29

Loudoun County 69, Herndon 26

Manchester 79, Midlothian 28

Manor High School 98, Maury 42

Massaponax 58, Brooke Point 26

Millbrook 50, James Wood 37

Mills Godwin 32, Douglas Freeman 26

Monticello 69, Western Albemarle 26

Mountain View 72, Stafford 33

Patriot 72, Osbourn 17

Paul VI 76, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 34

Portsmouth Christian 48, Atlantic Shores Christian 31

Princess Anne 88, Ocean Lakes 13

Riverbend 49, North Stafford 32

Roanoke Valley Christian 38, Grace Christian 23

Salem 66, Staunton River 45

Salem-Va. Beach 93, First Colonial 11

Smithfield 41, Jamestown 34

South County 72, Fairfax 8

St. Annes-Belfield 95, St. Catherine’s 39

Steward School 66, Norfolk Collegiate 27

StoneBridge School 33, Denbigh Baptist 22

Strasburg 52, Luray 30

Surry County 50, Windsor 12

Tabb 46, Gloucester 37

Varina 55, Armstrong 40

Warren County 58, Manassas Park 14

West Potomac 59, C. G. Woodson 28

William Campbell 44, Dan River 30

William Fleming 59, Lord Botetourt 43

William Monroe 77, Harrisonburg 11

Woodstock Central 61, Rappahannock County 38

Yorktown 63, Wakefield 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

