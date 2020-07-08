U.Md. announces plans for fall semester

At least some students at the University of Maryland, College Park, will be back in the classroom this fall.

But the massive lecture halls that can hold 400 students or more will not fill up when classes resume Aug. 31.

Any class with more than 50 students will be taught online during the fall semester, according to an email sent to students.

However, smaller classes and those that require more interactive situations, such as labs, internships, performance courses, and clinical instruction, will be taught in person.

About 20% of undergraduate courses will be taught at least partially in person this fall.

But that could change if coronavirus cases begin to surge. The school is telling teachers to be ready to shift classes entirely online.

An updated class schedule will be ready July 15, the email said.

For now, plans are to begin classes on Aug. 31 and finish Dec. 14, as originally scheduled.

More Coronavirus news

