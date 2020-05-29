U.Va. plans to start fall semester on time and in-person but big changes are planned

The University of Virginia plans to resume in-person classes on time in August, if public health guidelines allow for it.

Despite fears about the coronavirus, the University of Virginia plans to resume in-person classes on time in August, if public health guidelines allow for it. But the university stressed the fall semester will be anything but normal.

In its latest update on its coronavirus response, the school said it is planning to wrap up in-person instruction by Thanksgiving, to minimize risks associated with travel back and forth to Charlottesville.

The school also said it’s still trying to determine how many students it can safely have back on its grounds and in its dorms, and how many in-person classes it can hold, given social distancing restrictions.

According to the update, larger classes will remain online all semester, as will classes taught by faculty members who have health concerns.

Most students will have the option to remain home in the fall and take part in classes remotely.

Fall undergraduate courses are set to begin on Aug. 25.

