What locals, spectators and tourists should know about the Freedom 250 Grand Prix in DC

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix IndyCar race in D.C. this weekend will bring excitement, along with the frustration of road closures and flight disruptions.

Streets near Downtown D.C. are transitioning into a racetrack this weekend, when IndyCars will thunder down iconic stretches of Pennsylvania, Independence and Constitution avenues at speeds around 200 mph during the Freedom 250 Grand Prix.

It’s a spectacle sure to excite racing fans, and potentially frustrate visitors or those looking to navigate certain areas near the U.S. Capitol and National Mall.

Roads will be closed, flights will be paused and access to some museums will be restricted during the race weekend.

Q: When is the race?

A: The main event, the Freedom 250 Grand Prix itself, takes place at 1:10 p.m. Sunday. But practices, autograph sessions and other races are spread out throughout the weekend. Events are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. View the full schedule on the official race website. Q: Where specifically is the event?

A: The 1.7-mile track starts on 3rd Street SW between Maryland Avenue SW and Pennsylvania Avenue NW. Drivers will then make the first turn onto Pennsylvania Avenue, turn left onto 9th Street NW, left again onto Constitution Avenue NW, right on 7th Street NW, left onto Independence Avenue SW, then a slight left onto Maryland Avenue before making the final left onto 3rd Street. Drivers will make that lap 147 times, for a total race length of 250 miles. A map of the track, entrance gates and fan areas is below: Q: What roads will be closed on race weekend?

A: The list of road closures tied to this event is extensive and disruptions peak during race weekend, but will last for weeks after. Aside from the obvious fact that the roads IndyCars will be racing on are closed, traffic restrictions extend well beyond the track. See the full list of road closures here. Q: How do I get there?

A: Because of that long list of road closures and parking restrictions, don’t expect to find parking Downtown or near the National Mall. Race officials urged fans to leave their cars at home and use Metro. Metro is planning additional service and staffing for race weekend, and riders can use stations including Smithsonian, Federal Triangle, Archives, Federal Center SW and L’Enfant Plaza to access the race area. Bus riders should also expect detours around the course. The Potomac Water Taxi offers another transportation alternative, with connections from Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, and National Harbor in Maryland. The Water Taxi will drop spectators off at The Wharf, about a 15 minute walk to the race’s southern entrance gates. Q: Can I still visit the National Mall during race weekend?

A: Parts of the National Mall will still be open during the race, but don’t expect to access areas highlighted in the race map shown earlier in this article. Much of the Mall will be blocked off from 12th Street to 3rd Street. Additionally, access to several Smithsonian museums will be restricted to Freedom 250 Grand Prix ticketholders on both Saturday and Sunday. More information about museum access is available here. Q: Will there be impacts on air travel?

A: The Federal Aviation Administration said it plans to pause all flights at Reagan National from 10:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Sunday for the Grand Prix. That’s essentially the three hours before the main event begins, and the pause could be due to prerace festivities, such as fireworks or flyovers. More information on the flight disruption can be found here. Q: What happens if it storms during the event?

A: Rain alone will not stop the race, according to organizers. In the event of lightning, organizers said 10 safe havens have been identified around the course, including Smithsonian museums and other federal buildings where people could shelter if severe weather moves into the area. Q: Will the cars damage D.C. roads?

A: Crews have been inspecting the roads along the track for weeks leading up to the event. Before the race, every maintenance hole cover on the track (more than 200) will have been welded down, race officials said. Each car weighs about 1,700 pounds and at speeds of nearly 200 mph, they will suck the maintenance hole covers off their places if they aren’t secured. In the event of any damage, IndyCar is responsible for repairs, according to Race Chairman Bud Denker.

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