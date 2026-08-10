FAA to pause flights at Reagan National for Freedom 250 Grand Prix

There will not be any flights to or from Reagan National for three hours during the Freedom 250 Grand Prix event in D.C.

There will not be any flights to or from Reagan National Airport for three hours during the Freedom 250 Grand Prix event in D.C.

The temporary halt in flights is to support the event, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Special event flyovers, fireworks and aerial displays in D.C. have been planned throughout the summer in connection with America 250 celebrations, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said earlier. During these aerial events, flights will be temporarily suspended at the airport.

The FAA plans to pause all flights at Reagan National from 10:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 23 for the grand prix.

The times could change, the administration said.

“The FAA has been planning and coordinating with stakeholders to help ensure the safe and efficient movement of air traffic during Freedom 250 events. As part of that effort, the agency will implement traffic management initiatives at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA),” the agency said in a news release.

There will also be several road closures and parking restrictions for the event.

The event is set to be the first IndyCar Series race in D.C. with the cars traveling a total of 250 miles on a 1.7-mile-long track that has drivers going down Pennsylvania, Constitution and Independence avenues.

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