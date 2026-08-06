DC road closures, parking restrictions in effect for Freedom 250 Grand Prix

If you’re planning on driving in the D.C. area in the next few weeks, you may run into some street closures and parking restrictions for the Freedom 250 Grand Prix.
During the event’s setup and breakdown, parking lanes, curb lanes and partial travel lanes will be closed along city streets. The roadways will remain open, but there will be reduced travel lanes and limited parking.
The first round of traffic restrictions starts now and ends Aug. 14.
A bunch of roads will be closed for the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, which will be held Aug. 22 and 23, as cars race around D.C. to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary of independence.
Another round of closures and restrictions will happen after the event, from Aug. 24, through Sept. 3.
Parking restrictions, street closures
From now through Sept. 15, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking.
- 3rd Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW
- 7th Street from Madison Drive NW to Independence Avenue SW
From now through Sept. 3, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic. Local traffic for deliveries or employee access to the museums will be permitted during this time period.
- 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW
- Madison Drive from 7th Street to 3rd Street NW
- Jefferson Drive from 7th Street to 3rd Street SW
From now through Sept. 3, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 10th Street to 3rd Street NW
- Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- 6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW
- 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Madison Drive NW
- Independence Avenue from 7th Street to 3rd Street SW
- Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street SW
During the following dates, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., the following roadways will be closed. The road will reopen after 6 a.m. the following day, but drivers should expect a reduced number of travel lanes in these areas upon reopening.
- Aug. 7 – Pennsylvania Avenue from 10th Street to 3rd Street NW
- Aug. 8 – Pennsylvania Avenue from 10th Street to 3rd Street NW
- Aug. 9 – Pennsylvania Avenue from 10th Street to 3rd Street NW
- Aug. 11 – Independence Avenue from 7th Street to 3rd Street SW
- Aug. 12 – Independence Avenue from 7th Street to 3rd Street SW
From now through Aug. 26, the following street will be closed to vehicle traffic:
- Northbound travel lane on 9th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
From Aug. 11 through Sept. 3, the following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic:
- Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 3rd Street NW
From Aug. 14 through Sept. 3, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:
- 7th Street from D Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- Indiana Avenue from 7th Street to 6th Street NW
- 6th Street from D Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- Madison Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street NW
- Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street NW
- 12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Madison Drive NW
- 12th Street from Jefferson Drive to Independence Avenue SW
- Maryland Avenue from 7th Street to 6th Street SW
- 6th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street SW
- 4th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street SW
- 3rd Street from Independence Avenue to D Street SW (north curb only)
- C Street from 4th Street to 2nd Street SW (west curb only)
From Aug. 14 through Aug. 26, the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 3rd Street NW
- Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- 7th Street from D Street to Independence Avenue SW
- Indiana Avenue from 7th Street to Indiana Avenue/D Street NW
- 6th Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue NW
- Madison Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street NW
- Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street NW
- 12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Madison Drive NW
- 12th Street from Jefferson Drive to Independence Avenue SW
- 3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to C Street SW
- 3rd Street from C Street to D Street SW (Congressional traffic will be permitted access)
- Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street SW
- Independence Avenue from 7th Street to Washington Avenue SW
- Maryland Avenue from 7th Street to 6th Street SW
- 6th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street SW
- 4th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street SW
- C Street from 4th Street to 2nd Street SW (Congressional traffic will be permitted access)
From Aug. 18 at 6 a.m., through Aug. 26 at 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 11th Street to 10th Street NW
- 10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
- 9th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- 8th Street from E Street to D Street NW
- E Street from 10th Street to 6th Street NW
- D Street from 9th Street to 6th Street NW
- Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 9th Street NW
- C Street from 6th Street to 3rd Street NW
- 3rd Street from Indiana Avenue/D Street to Constitution Avenue NW
- Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to First Street NW
- Louisiana Avenue from Constitution Avenue to First Street NW
- Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 7th Street SW
- 9th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street SW
- C Street from 9th Street to 7th Street SW
- 7th Street from Independence Avenue to D Street SW
- 6th Street from C Street to Virginia Avenue SW
- C Street from 6th Street to 4th Street SW
- 4th Street from C Street to D Street SW
- Virginia Avenue from 7th Street to 6th Street SW
From Aug. 18 at 6 a.m. through Aug. 26 at 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 11th Street to 9th Street NW
- 10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
- 9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
- 8th Street from E Street to D Street NW
- D Street from 9th Street to 7th Street NW
- Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 9th Street NW
- Entrance to 9th Street Tunnel from Constitution Avenue NW
- C Street from 6th Street to 3rd Street NW
- 3rd Street from Indiana Avenue/D Street to Constitution Avenue NW
- Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to First Street NW
- Louisiana Avenue from Constitution Avenue to First Street NW
- Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 7th Street SW
- 9th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street SW
- C Street from 9th Street to 7th Street SW
- 7th Street from Independence Avenue to D Street SW
- 6th Street from C Street to Virginia Avenue SW
- C Street from 6th Street to 4th Street SW
- 4th Street from C Street to D Street SW
- Virginia Avenue from 7th Street to 6th Street SW
From Aug. 21 at 3 a.m. through August 23 at 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 13th Street to 11th Street NW
- 12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW
- 9th Street from F Street to E Street NW
- 8th Street from F Street to E Street NW
- 7th Street from E Street to D Street NW
- 6th Street from E Street to D Street NW
- 5th Street from E Street to D Street NW
- Indiana Avenue/D Street from 6th Street to 3rd Street NW
- 2nd Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street NW
- C Street from 2nd Street to First Street NW
- First Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue NW
- Louisiana Avenue from First Street to D Street NW
- 12th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street SW
- D Street from 9th Street to Virginia Avenue SW
- Virginia Avenue from 6th Street to 3rd Street SW
- 7th Street from D Street to E Street SW
- 6th Street from D Street to E Street SW
- 4th Street from Virginia Avenue to E Street SW
- School Street from 6th Street to 4th Street SW
- D Street from 4th Street to 2nd Street SW
- 3rd Street from D Street to E Street SW
- 2nd Street from Virginia Avenue to E Street SW
- E Street from 7th Street to 2nd Street SW
From Aug. 21 at 3 a.m. through Aug. 23 at 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:
- 12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW
- E Street from 11th Street to 8th Street NW
- 7th Street from E Street to D Street NW
- Indiana Avenue from 6th Street to D Street NW
- 5th Street from E Street to D Street NW
- Indiana Avenue/D Street from 6th Street to 3rd Street NW
- 2nd Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street NW
- C Street from 2nd Street to First Street NW
- First Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue NW
- Louisiana Avenue from First Street to D Street NW
- New Jersey Avenue from D Street to Louisiana Avenue NW
- The ramp at Exit 9 from Northbound 3rd Street Tunnel to First Street NW
- 12th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street SW
- Inbound Case Bridge ramp to 12th Street Expressway/Tunnel
- Exit to 12th Street Expressway from westbound I395 (All traffic will continue west toward Maine Avenue)
- 12th Street Expressway
- L’Enfant Plaza from Independence Avenue to Spy Museum
- Ramp from southbound 3rd Street Tunnel to 2nd Street SW
- C Street from 6th Street to 4th Street SW
- 4th Street from C Street to Virginia Avenue SW
- D Street from 4th Street to 3rd Street SW
- E Street from 3rd Street to 2nd Street SW
From Aug. 21 at 3 a.m. through Aug. 23 at 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be closed to through traffic and restricted to local vehicles only. If a driver has a reason to enter these streets (resident, parking garage, delivery, etc), the vehicle will be allowed access to these streets.
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 11th Street NW
- 13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- 12th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- 11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- 10th Street from F Street to E Street NW
- 9th Street from F Street to E Street NW
- 8th Street from F Street to E Street NW
- 7th Street from F Street to E Street NW
- E Street from 8th Street to 6th Street NW
- 6th Street from E Street to D Street NW
- D Street from 7th Street to 6th Street NW
- 4th Street from E Street to D Street NW
- First Street from D Street to C Street NW
- New Jersey Avenue from D Street to Louisiana Avenue NW
- L’Enfant Plaza from Spy Museum to 9th Street SW
- D Street from 12th Street to Virginia Avenue SW
- D Street from 3rd Street to 2nd Street SW
- Virginia Avenue from 6th Street to 3rd Street SW
- Frontage Road from 10th Street to 7th Street SW
- 7th Street from D Street to I Street SW
- 6th Street from Virginia Avenue to E Street SW
- 4th Street from Virginia Avenue to I Street SW
- School Street from 6th Street to 4th Street SW
- 3rd Street from D Street to E Street SW
- D Street from 3rd Street to 2nd Street SW
- Virginia Avenue from 3rd Street to 2nd Street SW
- 2nd Street from Washington Avenue to E Street SW
- E Street from 7th Street to 3rd Street SW
For information about the Freedom 250 Grand Prix and prohibited items, visit the event’s website here.
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