Man pleads guilty to 2022 murder of 2-year-old boy in DC

Prosecutors said Dasean Matthews, 27, repeatedly beat 2-year-old Mars Jones, causing his death in October 2022.

Nearly two years after a 2-year-old boy was found unconscious on a sidewalk in D.C., a man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in his killing.

Prosecutors said Dasean Matthews, 27, repeatedly beat 2-year-old Mars Jones, causing his death in October 2022.

On the night of Oct. 13, 2022, officers found Jones’ mother attempting to perform CPR on her son outside the Trinity Plaza apartments on Atlantic Street SW. Monet Jones was in a romantic relationship with Matthews at the time of the killing.

There’s video evidence that shows Matthews hit Mars Jones with a closed fist earlier in the day. According to prosecutors, Matthews and Monet Jones went to a Dunkin’ Donuts with the toddler around noon. Matthews struck the 2-year-old and the impact caused him to slam into a metal railing inside the shop.

Later on, Matthews is seen on video grabbing Jones, swinging him around and striking him in a parking garage.

In a third incident that same day, Matthews was alone in a car with the toddler when he repeatedly struck him with enough force to shake the vehicle.

Right after beating Mars Jones in the car, Matthews brought the unconscious and bloody toddler to his mother, who is a co-defendant in the case, and left the apartment building.

Jones was found in critical condition at around 9 p.m. Oct. 13; he died five days later. An autopsy showed his death was a result of complications from head trauma.

Less than a month after his death, Matthews was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He pleaded guilty Friday to a lesser charge of second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 1. According to online court records, Monet Jones was charged with obstruction of justice in the case.

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