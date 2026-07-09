Va. and Md. senators press Trump administration for ‘basic’ DC golf course plans

The letter from Senators Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland and Mark Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia restates "serious concerns" raised in a Jan. 26 letter.

President Donald Trump’s administration has yet to provide “basic details” about its plans to redevelop the golf course in D.C.’s East Potomac Park, senators from Maryland and Virginia said in a new letter seeking answers from the Interior Department and the National Park Service.

The letter from Senators Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks, of Maryland, and Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, of Virginia, restates “serious concerns” raised in a Jan. 26 letter about the White House’s move to terminate the lease held by National Links Trust, the nonprofit operating the District’s three public golf courses.

“In the interim, the Administration has continued to advance plans for these courses, including Secretary (Doug) Burgum’s announcement on social media of a renovation design by Fazio Design for East Potomac Golf Links, without any disclosure to the public or to Congress of the scope, cost, or basis on which that engagement was awarded,” their letter, dated July 8, said.

At a Senate hearing in April, the Interior secretary said he had not seen the January letter, but that his agency would respond. The Interior Department has not done so, the senators said.

“The absence of any reply is itself troubling, and recent developments have made our concerns considerably more urgent,” they wrote.

Those developments include Trump’s unannounced visit to East Potomac Park on June 28 with Burgum and representatives from Fazio Design. Trump and staffers were photographed holding designs that the senators said show “a substantially increased project scope as compared to the initial design shared by Secretary Burgum” in May.

One design appeared to show the new golf course taking up the entire park peninsula, which the senators said would “jeopardize some of East Potomac Park’s most popular features, including the Hains Point bicycle trail, the miniature golf course, and historic cherry trees.”

Trump said after his visit that the renovated course would be able to host major golf tournaments, and that work would begin Sept. 1.

“These photos and statements seem to illustrate the Administration’s plans for East Potomac Park, yet the Department has still not provided Congress or the public with basic details about the scope of the project, the funding source, the expected period of closure or disruption, the effect on current users, or how such an accelerated timeline can be reconciled with applicable environmental, historic-preservation, procurement, and public-engagement requirements,” the senators wrote.

They closed the letter with a July 20 deadline for a response.

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