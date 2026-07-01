3 tornadoes touched down in Anne Arundel County during Tuesday’s storms

An EF-1 tornado landed in Lake Shore near Patapsco Road at 6:15 p.m. NWS officials determined that the estimated peak winds of the tornado was 100 mph.

Three tornadoes touched down in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, during Tuesday’s storms in the D.C. region.

An EF-1 tornado landed in Lake Shore near Patapsco Road at 6:15 p.m. National Weather Service officials determined that the estimated peak winds of the tornado were 100 mph. The twister was on the ground for about two minutes. It was around three-quarters of mile long and 160 yards wide.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Hofmann said, “there appears to have been a second tornado on Lake Drive in Arnold on the south side of the Magothy River,” according to the data.

The tornado touched down in the Arnold/Cape Saint Claire area for “about a minute,” according to the National Weather Service.

On Thursday, the weather service confirmed a third tornado touched down in the Riviera Beach area. The EF-0 tornado packed peak winds of 85 mph and traveled 1.1 miles with a 90-yard width.

The twister ripped the siding off at least one house and snapped trees in its path, the weather service said.

“We knew the atmosphere was going to be very powerful and explosive that day,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Strong said. “We had a severe thunderstorm watch for potential strong storms about two that afternoon, and then as it started evolving by 4o’clock, we saw the tornadic potential, got a tornado watch out, and then warnings out before the actual storms.”

Strong told WTOP News that it was fortunate the storm did not result in casualties.

“We heard a lot of people were able to get the shelter because they had advance notification, which is how it’s supposed to work.”

Two other tornadoes were detected in Talbot County on the Eastern Shore.

Damage assessments are ongoing.

Tuesday’s storms caused damage across the region, including a collapsed canopy at a gas station in Northwest D.C.

“It was over 100 reports of trees down and wires down and hail and even a little bit in the way of some flooding yesterday, especially through northern Montgomery County, Northwest D.C. and down around Fredericksburg and Harpers Ferry Way,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Veronica Johnson told WTOP.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

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