Lawmakers say White House demolition debris at East Potomac Park poses health risk

Democratic lawmakers from Maryland, Virginia and D.C. are urging the Trump administration to remove more than 35,000 cubic yards of demolition debris from the East Potomac Park golf course, arguing it poses a public health risk. The administration has maintained the mound, created after the demolition of the White House East Wing, does not present a health hazard.

Democratic members of Congress are calling on the Trump administration to immediately remove a large pile of demolition debris from the East Potomac Park golf course, arguing it poses a public health risk.

The group of lawmakers, led by members of Congress from Maryland, Virginia and D.C., sent a letter to Interior Secretary Doug Burgum demanding the removal of what they described as more than 35,000 cubic yards of “toxic debris” left at the course after the demolition of the White House East Wing.

President Donald Trump last year ordered the East Wing demolished to make way for a new ballroom that he said would be privately funded at no cost to taxpayers.

In their letter, the lawmakers said the debris has remained at the golf course for several months.

“For nearly eight months, golfers, cyclists, runners, fishermen and members of the public have been exposed to such debris, which contains dangerous levels of arsenic, lead and mercury,” the lawmakers wrote. “Even more troubling is your failure to release reliable test results on the potential asbestos content that may be mixed in with the demolition materials of the East Wing.”

The letter was led by Maryland Reps. Jamie Raskin and Glenn Ivey, along with Virginia Rep. Don Beyer and D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton.

The lawmakers urged the administration to take “immediate steps” to remove the debris.

The Trump administration has maintained that the mound above the golf course does not pose a public health risk.

Golf course legal disputes

The lawmakers’ request comes as legal challenges continue over the future of the golf course.

In February, the D.C. Preservation League and two Washington-area golfers sought an injunction to block the Trump administration from taking over the public course.

Court filings cited truckloads of demolition material from the White House that were dumped at East Potomac Park.

“That debris included wires, pipes, bricks and other materials — apparently untested for pollutants or contaminants, and all within a light breeze’s reach of the park’s golfers,” the court filing said.

The Interior Department last year canceled its lease with the nonprofit National Links Trust, which had operated East Potomac and two other D.C. public golf courses.

Trump, an avid golfer, has backed plans to redevelop the course so it could host a major professional golf tournament.

Last month, Interior Secretary Burgum released renovation plans for the East Potomac Golf Links. It remains unclear whether or when the course will undergo a major renovation.

Some local golfers have said they support improvements to the course but are concerned redevelopment could make it too expensive for area residents to use.

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