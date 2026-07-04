Mubadala DC Open ‘about 97% sold out’ as player field announced, Ein says

Mark Ein, chairman of the annual tennis tournament, told WTOP that tickets are getting "very scarce" with the event already about 97% sold out.

The Mubadala DC Open is set to sell out once again before a tennis ball is served.

Mark Ein, chairman of the annual tennis tournament, told WTOP that tickets are getting “very scarce” with the event already about 97% sold out. The DC Open is set to take place from July 25 to Aug. 2 at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center in Rock Creek Park.

“It’s going to be another amazing summer of tennis in D.C.,” Ein said. “We know how much people in D.C. love this event and it’s going to be another great one.”

Ein’s comments come a day after the entire player pool was announced. The open, the fifth-largest professional tennis event in the United States, will feature five top 10 players, four Grand Slam champions and four former DC Open champions.

The men’s side includes No. 6-ranked player in the world and defending champion Alex de Minaur, 2024 U.S. Open finalist Taylor Fritz and 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev.

Maryland native and No. 19-ranked player Frances Tiafoe is set to play in the DC Open as well after securing his fourth career ATP title in June after winning the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, Germany.

Meanwhile, the women’s field features No. 8-ranked Elina Svitolina and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka. Former No. 1 Venus Williams returns to D.C. to play in the tournament again, as well as defending champion and world No. 23 Leylah Fernandez.

The 2026 tournament comes as multiple reports emerged in December that the National Park Service is requesting proposals to renovate the Rock Creek Tennis Center. The venue opened in 1990 and the main stadium seats 7,500 spectators. The facility also has 25 outdoor tennis courts, 15 hard courts and 10 clay courts.

Since taking over the DC Open in 2019, Ein said he has tried to improve the venue each year with temporary fixes.

“Ultimately, the place needs more permanent fix and upgrade,” Ein told WTOP. “But right now, we’re focused this summer on just creating a great experience for our fans.”

As for this year’s tournament, Ein encourages not only purchasing the remaining stadium tickets, but also considering ground passes when they become available. While you won’t have a seat in the stadium, the pass will allow you to wander about the center’s grounds to shop, eat and drink while checking out the action on the side courts.

According to a release, the tournament will also be partnered with multiple D.C. restaurateurs to deliver “unparalleled food and beverage offerings.”

“The first two days are qualifying, which is great, because you get all the up-and-comers trying to make it in the tournament, but then all the big players are also practicing, so those are great days,” Ein said.

Information about tickets can be found on the 2026 Mubadala DC Open’s website or Seatgeek.

WTOP’s John Aaron and Kristin Diaz contributed to this report.

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