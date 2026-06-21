Maryland native Frances Tiafoe wins fourth career ATP title

Frances Tiafoe is a champion again after besting player Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, Germany, on Sunday.

Frances Tiafoe is a champion, again.

The Hyattsville, Maryland, native secured his fourth career ATP title, and his first since 2023, with a 6-4, 6-4 triumph Sunday over World No. 7 Taylor Fritz at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, Germany.

Tiafoe did not face a single break point in the final and needed just 66 minutes to defeat Fritz for the first time in their last eight meetings.

The title is the biggest of Tiafoe’s career. It is his first tournament win in a 500-level event and will propel him to World No. 19 when the latest ATP rankings are released Monday.

The run also caps off an impressive week for Tiafoe, who defeated three top-10 players at the same event for the first time in his career.

Along the way, Tiafoe beat Roland Garros finalist and World No. 10 Flavio Cobolli in the first round, No. 4 Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals and No.7 Fritz in the final. Tiafoe saved three match points in dispatching Auger-Aliassime in the quarters.

A special win on Father’s Day

There is also special meaning for Tiafoe with the win coming on Father’s Day. Tiafoe has long credited his father, Frances Sr., for making his tennis career possible.

Frances Sr. laid the groundwork for Tiafoe’s tennis career, dating back to his time as a maintenance worker at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park. Frances Sr. was part of the team that helped build the JTCC, a facility where his twins boys Frances and Franklin spent hours learning and developing into rising tennis players.

“Dad always loved tennis, and he worked around the clock at the JTCC so he could keep that job, and so Franklin and I could have a place to play the game we’d fallen in love with,” Tiafoe wrote in a Players Tribune article in 2020.

“I realize now how hard he worked, and how much he sacrificed, to allow my brother and me to chase our dreams and have the life he and my mom wanted us to have — the one they couldn’t have in Sierra Leone.”

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