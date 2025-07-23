Mubadala Citi DC Open delivers star power and local pride at Rock Creek Park

Tennis fans flock to Rock Creek Park for the fifth-largest pro tennis event to watch some of the sport's best players play in the historic tournament.

The Mubadala Citi DC Open is in full swing and local fans have a lot of appreciation for the historic tournament.

The Mubadala Citi DC Open is the fifth-largest pro tennis event in the U.S. and takes place until July 27 at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center in Northwest.

Fans are seen carrying oversized tennis balls, about the size of a soccer ball, around the tennis stadium and adjoining courts in Rock Creek Park in hopes of getting players to sign them.

Nayan Krishnan was on the hunt to get his favorite player’s signature.

“I love the Citi. I think the Citi Open is definitely my favorite if I’m being honest, it’s the most accessible to get players’ autographs and stuff like that,” he told WTOP.

Alexa George of D.C. said she loves that top name local players make it a priority to play the tournament.

“I like to support the local people. I know … Tiafoe, we’ve got Baptiste,” she said.

Frances Tiafoe, who grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has been one of the top players in the world the last few years. Tiafoe, ranked No. 11 in the world, recently lost in the semifinals of the French Open to seventh-ranked Lorenzo Musetti, who was defeated by No. 41 Cameron Norrie on Tuesday in D.C.

Hailey Baptiste, who’s from D.C., is playing with Venus Williams in the doubles tournament. On Monday, Williams displayed her trademark power on some strokes while teaming with Baptiste for a 6-3, 6-1 victory against 2014 Wimbledon runner-up Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue.

“The crowd was insane. From the moment we stepped out of the players area, you could kind of feel the buzz. Walking onto the court, just felt all the love for the both of us,” Baptiste said. “I was obviously very nervous to play with her. I didn’t want to let her down, first match back and everything.”

Terry Tate attended the tournament because he wanted to see top tennis players and loves the atmosphere: “I think this tournament, I’ve been the last few years, it’s definitely growing, it’s getting bigger and bigger each year.”

The Citi DC Open was founded by the late tennis star Arthur Ashe, and others, in 1969. According to the tournament website, a portion of the proceeds benefit the Washington Tennis & Education Foundation, which works to improve the life of tennis prospects in the D.C. area, especially those from lower-income communities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

