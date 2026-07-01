What’s open and what’s closed in the DC area for Fourth of July 2026

There will be closures and modified schedules around the D.C. region this weekend as the nation celebrates its 250th anniversary of independence on July Fourth.

There will be a ton of closures and modified schedules around the D.C. region this weekend as the nation celebrates its 250th anniversary of independence on July Fourth.

Take a look at what’s open and closed this Fourth of July.

Public transit

Metro rides will be free systemwide from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday. Parking at Metro-operated garages will also be free on Friday.

Metro bus will operate on a Sunday schedule July 4.

Prescheduled MetroAccess subscription trips will be canceled, but customers can schedule a trip for Independence Day by calling 301-562-5360.

For a deeper look at road closures on the National Mall, check out this story from WTOP.

The MARC train’s Penn Line will run on a reduced schedule on Friday.

And on Saturday, the Penn Line will offer typical Saturday service. It won’t run trains on the Camden or Brunswick lines.

The VRE train will run on an “S schedule” on Friday. VRE offers transportation to riders hoping to watch the fireworks on the National Mall Saturday night. The final VRE train will leave Union Station a half hour after the fireworks show ends.

DC

Many government offices are closed Friday to commemorate Independence Day. Public libraries are closed both Friday and Saturday.

Department of Motor Vehicles locations will be closed Friday and Saturday.

Trash and recycling that’s typically collected on Friday will be picked up on Saturday instead.

Outdoor pools and splash parks are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

D.C. doesn’t charge parking meter fees July Fourth.

Maryland

Government offices and public library locations are closed across Maryland.

Motor vehicle administration locations are closed on Friday and Saturday.

Alcohol Beverage Services will be open regular hours on Friday and open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Montgomery County

The MC311 nonemergency government services line won’t be available Friday.

County trash and recycling will be collected Friday. The Shady Grove Transfer Station and Recycling Center is open Friday but closed Saturday.

Ride On buses will operate on a Saturday schedule.

Both the Silver Spring TRiPS Commuter Store and Mobile Commuter Store will be closed.

Parking is free in county-owned lots, garages and metered spots Saturday.

Outdoor pools will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A few facilities run by Montgomery Parks will be closed on Friday and Saturday. Check the department’s website to see what spots are open.

Prince George’s County

Trash and recycling collection will be picked up like normal on July Fourth. The same goes for bulky trash pickup.

Museums, pools, sports facilities and parks will stay open on Saturday, according to the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation.

But the parks department is closing some of its facilities — community center, art centers and senior activity centers won’t be open on July Fourth.

Anne Arundel County

Trash collections will continue on Friday and Saturday. The landfill be closed both days.

Both the Arundel Olympic Swim Center and North Arundel Aquatic Center are closed Friday.

Charles County

Curbside recycling and yard waste will be collected Friday. The landfill, Piney Church mulch facility and recycling centers will be closed Saturday.

VanGO services won’t operate Friday.

The county will observe Independence Day on Friday and close Department of Recreation Parks & Tourism offices, school-based community centers, the Elite Gymnastics and Recreation, Port Tobacco Recreation Center and the Waldorf Senior & Recreational Center.

County pools will be open for the holiday.

Howard County

Curbside trash, recycling, food scraps and yard trimmings will be picked up Friday. And residents of Ellicott City who get their trash picked up on Saturdays will have collections on July Fourth.

Some community centers are closed, but all parks are open.

Frederick County

Trash that’s typically picked up Friday will instead be collected Monday.

Transit services will run on a holiday schedule Friday and closed Saturday.

Virginia

Many government offices, public libraries and all Department of Motor Vehicles locations in Virginia are closed Friday in observation of Independence Day.

Alexandria

DASH bus service will operate on a Saturday-Sunday schedule on Friday. Lines 102, 103, and 104 will not operate.

The free King Street Trolley operates from King Street Metro to City Hall/Market Square with service every 15 minutes, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day, including holidays.

Memorial Pool, Old Town Pool, and Warwick Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Friday. Charles Houston (901 Wythe St.) and Patrick Henry (4653 Taney Ave.) recreation centers will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. to act as cooling centers. All other City of Alexandria recreation facilities and nature centers will be closed on Friday.

On Saturday, Memorial Pool, Old Town Pool, and Warwick Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Minnie Howard Aquatics Facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Charles Houston (901 Wythe St.) and Patrick Henry (4653 Taney Ave.) recreation centers will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. to act as cooling centers. All other City of Alexandria recreation facilities and nature centers will be closed.

Libraries will be closed Friday and Saturday.

There will be no service delays to residential refuse, recycling, yard waste, and curbside food waste collection for Independence Day.

The Household Hazardous Waste Electronic Collection Drop-off Center will be closed on Saturday. The Center is always closed on Fridays.

City offices will be closed.

Alexandria police will suspend enforcement of parking restrictions at metered spaces and residential permit parking districts at legal parking spaces. Temporary no-parking signs will be enforced.

The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria will be closed. In the case of an emergency involving an animal, residents can call 703-746-4444.

Arlington

Arlington courts and judicial services will be closed on Friday.

Department of Motor Vehicle Offices and libraries will also be closed.

Community centers, except for the Long Bridge Aquatics & Fitness Center, will be closed. LBAFC will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Permit parking is always in effect, unless noted. Meters will not be enforced.

ART 41, 42, 45, 51, 55, and 87 will operate on Sunday Schedules. All other ART routes will not operate.

Household Hazardous Materials/Electronics Collection Recycling Center and Earth Products Recycling yard closed until Monday, July 6.

Loudoun County

The Loudoun County landfill will be closed for July Fourth.

On Friday, Loudoun County Transit won’t run its commuter buses into D.C., Arlington County and to the Pentagon. The Loudoun County Courthouse Shuttle from Pennington Garage and Lot to the courthouse won’t run.

All other buses will run as normal Friday.

On Saturday, all Loudoun County Transit bus services will be canceled for the Fourth of July.

Fairfax County

Trash and recycling pickup will go on as usual over the holiday.

The recycling and disposal centers at the I-66 Transfer Station and the I-95 Landfill Complex will both be closed.

On Friday, the Fairfax Connector will run on a Saturday service schedule.

Many county recreation centers will be open Friday and Saturday. Check the county’s website for detailed hours.

Prince William County

The county landfill and compost facility are closed Saturday.

Public pools will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Splashdown Waterpark and Waterworks Water Park will be open.

OmniRide is offering free trips to the Pentagon Metrorail on July 4 for fireworks viewers. The buses will take off from Stonebridge Garage in Woodbridge and the University Lot in Gainesville. Riders who want to take advantage of the offer need to register online in advance.

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