Celebrate July Fourth responsibly with SoberRide

The SoberRide service is offered on nights after big celebrations, including St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo and Halloween, through the nonprofit Washington Regional Alcohol Program.

For those drinking alcohol on the Fourth of July, a D.C.-area organization is once again offering a safe way to get home.

The SoberRide service is offered on nights after big celebrations, including St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo and Halloween, through the nonprofit Washington Regional Alcohol Program.

“July Fourth is actually a big one,” WRAP President Kurt Erickson said. “People don’t think about it as a drunk driving holiday, but nearly 40% of U.S. traffic deaths on July Fourth specifically involve drunk drivers.”

A $15 credit on Lyft rides will be available in D.C., Maryland and Virginia from 4 p.m. on Independence Day until 4 a.m. the following day. To claim your credit, use the code that will be posted at 3 p.m. Saturday on SoberRide.com.

Last year, WRAP did 600 rides. Because of celebrations happening for America’s 250th anniversary, more than 2,000 rides will be available this year.

“Almost four times what we did last year,” Erickson said. “We’re anticipating more people being in town, we’re anticipating more people probably being in need of this.”

WRAP has experienced a major increase in ridership.

“The first three campaigns of this fiscal year, we’ve seen a doubling of ridership,” Erickson said. “We’re trying to keep up with that.”

He said he wants people to plan ahead and reminded people a designated sober driver is not the person who drank the least, but the person who’s abstained completely.

“This is a safety net that’s going to be in place for these high-risk, high-alcohol consumption holidays,” he said. “Independence Day is definitely one of them.”

WRAP’s SoberRide program has helped over 103,000 D.C.-area residents since the local, life-saving program began in 1991.

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