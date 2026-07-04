60th annual Fourth of July parade in the Palisades goes off without a hitch, despite the heat

Watering stations were set up approximately every 200 feet with volunteers handing out bottles of water and assorted items celebrating the nation's 250th anniversary.

Despite the heat, the annual Fourth of July parade along MacArthur Boulevard in the Palisades neighborhood of Northwest D.C. went on as usual on Saturday, July 4, 2026. (WTOP/Alan Etter) WTOP/Alan Etter Hundreds of paradegoers waving U.S. flags and wearing all sorts of America-centric clothing. (WTOP/Alan Etter) WTOP/Alan Etter The annual Fourth of July parade in the Palisades on Saturday, July 4, 2026 was its 60th. (WTOP/Alan Etter) WTOP/Alan Etter Kids enjoying the Fourth of July parade at the Palisades on Saturday, July 4, 2026. (WTOP/Alan Etter) WTOP/Alan Etter D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser participated in the Palisades parade as it was her last one as mayor. (WTOP/Alan Etter) WTOP/Alan Etter ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Stay with WTOP for coverage of America’s semiquincentennial Fourth of July, including fireworks, ‘A Capital Fourth’ concert, and other celebrations. Tune in to 103.5 FM on air, online or via the WTOP app.

With hundreds of paradegoers waving U.S. flags and wearing all sorts of America-centric clothing, the annual Fourth of July parade along MacArthur Boulevard in the Palisades neighborhood of Northwest D.C. went on as usual.

With ambient air temperatures near 95 degrees, watering stations were set up approximately every 200 feet with volunteers handing out bottles of water and assorted items celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary.

When asked about his favorite thing about the parade, 10-year-old Tomas, from Maryland, said, “The drums and the candy and like seeing all the famous people.”

One of the people he enjoyed seeing and waving to was Erica Blanton, the executive director of Palisades Village and this year’s grand marshal.

“It was hot,” Blanton said. “But it was wonderful. You can’t march in this parade without feeling community support. This is a really special community and always has a sense of pride in the neighborhood.”

“It’s amazing; they give candy,” said 11-year-old Willow, visiting her grandmother in D.C. from Brooklyn, New York. She was watching all the action from near the intersection of MacArthur Boulevard and V Street. She loved the Chinese dragons, marching bands, drum lines and colorful flags. But, not to put too fine a point on it, she loved the candy.

“I watch every year. I live two blocks from here,” said Deborah, sporting a fan collar on full blast. “I think it’s a great parade because it’s a wonderful neighborhood event.”

“Palisades — red, white and blue — hot dogs and watermelon,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. This is her last year participating in the Palisades parade as mayor.

“I’m just really grateful,” she said. “I’m grateful to all of the well-wishers I heard along the route. I’m grateful for all that we’ve been able to get done in the Palisades, including this great field, this great recreation center, great schools and really happy neighbors.”

The parade route started on MacArthur Boulevard heading west to Edmunds Place, then south to Sherier Place and ending at the Palisades Recreation Center, where there was a live band and free hot dogs, watermelon and drinks.

“We love coming here. The kids love all the interactions and celebrating America’s independence,” said Maria. “We always make an effort to come very early, get a spot and celebrate what it’s all about, freedom and the independence of America.”

“The parade is just great,” Kay McKenzie said, attending the parade for the first time. “It has a really small town, loving approach to life. I’ve never experienced anything like it before.”

Her husband, Dr. Merrill McKenzie, agreed.

“I appreciate being able to come to a parade where I see all kinds of people having a very good time,” he said.

“Everybody appears to be having a wonderful time for this celebration of the United States for the 250th year.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.