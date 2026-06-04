Southeast DC church doing a teen takeover of its own this summer

Members of the Revolution Revival Church in D.C. say churches can provide an alternative to the large social-media driven teen gatherings.

Thousands of D.C. teens are under a strict curfew because of “teen takeovers.” Their social media-fueled meetups that have led to big brawls and several arrests in the District.

But members of the Revolution Revival Church in southeast D.C. say churches can provide an alternative to the large social media driven teen gatherings.

And the church has a plan to launch its own teen takeover of sorts. It’s a once-monthly event called Summer Takeover: Pop-Up Worship Encounter.

Will Grandberry is the church’s pastor. He said the goal is to take the church’s message of encouragement and peace to teens.

“Some of this may just be an unheard generation that is speaking,” said Pastor Will Grandberry. “I’m not trying to combat the takeovers. I’m just trying to be as strategic as them.”

The takeovers are a nationwide trend that have quickly gotten out of control leading to fights and several arrests.

Last month, a teen gathering in the District ended with a brawl inside a Chipotle restaurant in Navy Yard, where a group of teens were caught on camera throwing chairs as customers tried to run to safety.

The incident has sparked an FBI investigation — and U.S. Attorney for the District Jeanine Pirro vowed to punish parents who can’t control their children.

The meetups have also caused D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to impose a juvenile curfew in popular neighborhoods, including NoMa, RFK, Takoma and Navy Yard. Some residents are calling for the city to offer internships and jobs; and open recreation centers to quell the gatherings.

Grandberry said local churches that partner with nonprofit groups can help redirect high-strung youthful energy.

His idea of a takeover includes other teens and young adults singing live music, praying and delivering a message of hope. The free events will take place every second Monday of the summer months:

June 8 — National Harbor

July 13 — Lincoln Memorial

Aug. 10 — Navy Yard

Grandberry said the need to reach teens is urgent because the summer months will only bring more unruly teen takeovers.

“This is our way of quickly popping up and popping out,” Grandberry told WTOP. “We know that if it happens while they’re in school, it will only increase while they’re out of school.”

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