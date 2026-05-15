DC’s top prosecutor plans to punish parents for rowdy teen takeovers

Parents could now face jail time if their child takes part in the often rowdy "teen takeovers" in D.C.

Parents could now face jail time if their child takes part in the often rowdy “teen takeovers” in D.C.

The word came Friday as President Donald Trump’s administration announced its biggest summer crime crackdown ever in the nation’s capital.

“Starting today, my office will aggressively prosecute parents under D.C.’s curfew law,” said U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro.

The city’s top prosecutor explained that the under existing law, it’s illegal for an adult to allow a minor to take part in delinquent acts.

“If the evidence shows the parent knew, or should have known or permitted, or failed to prevent participation, we’re going to charge them,” Pirro said.

If an adult is found guilty, Pirro said they could face a fine, court-ordered classes or up to six months in jail. She said a parent can also be punished even if their child isn’t prosecuted.

“Parents, do your jobs or we will do ours,” she warned.

The announcement follows a series of moves by city leaders to try to control large, social media-driven teen gatherings in various parts of the city, including the Navy Yard and U Street.

In April, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser used an emergency order to set a citywide, nightly 11 p.m. curfew for everyone under age 18.

It also allowed D.C. police to declare targeted curfew zones, preventing minors from gathering in groups of nine or more starting at 8 p.m.

That emergency order expired May 1.

On May 5, instead of approving a new emergency curfew law, the D.C. Council signed off on a permanent youth curfew law that’s not expected to take effect until late summer.

The city’s current youth curfew for everyone under age 17 runs from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

As it stands now, during July and August, the curfew will be in effect from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

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