Trump to kick off ‘Great American Fair’ with presidential rally, traffic restrictions

The Great American State Fair is set to kick off Wednesday night with President Donald Trump headlining a “Rally to end all Rallies.”

The “Great American State Fair” — a 16-day world’s fair-style event — is set to kick off Wednesday night with President Donald Trump headlining a “Rally to end all Rallies.”

The kickoff event will also bring additional parking restrictions and road closures to the National Mall. Here’s what you need to know.

The celebration is being hosted by “Freedom 250,” a White House-led organization that’s separate from the congressionally chartered commission “America 250.”

Numerous artists who were announced as headliners for the event have dropped out, including Martina McBride, The Commodores and Bret Michaels. Shortly after the musicians stepped back, Trump said he would headline the opening rally with Lee Greenwood and the U.S. Army Band.

In a video posted to social media, Trump said, “It’s our music, our playlist. We don’t have a lot of people boring you with songs that you don’t want to hear. We have the hottest people, the hottest everything. It’s going to be one of the best rallies we’ve ever done.”

Fair outlook

After the rally, the 16-day Great American State fair will commence on the National Mall. It will highlight all 50 states and six territories through exhibits and state pavilions.

Each day will have a programming theme including Friday’s “Land and Prosperity,” which honors ranching and agriculture, and next week’s “Horsepower of America” which celebrates “the engines, the muscle, and the spirit that keeps this nation moving forward.”

A Ferris wheel overlooking the fair has also been installed along with other carnival rides.

If you plan on going, Freedom 250 asks that you RSVP on its website for free tickets, which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The “Great American State Fair” will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Sunday through Wednesday and from 10 a.m. till 11 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday. The fair will stay open until midnight on the Fourth of July.

And even if you are not planning on attending it, you may still glimpse and hear part of the celebration. The military will conduct numerous flyovers near the National Mall, starting Wednesday, June 24, and lasting through July 10.

Traffic restrictions

There will be short-term and long-term closures related to the “Great American Fair.”

On Wednesday, the following street will be posted as emergency no parking from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 7th Street NW

On Wednesday, the following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from approximately 6:15 p.m. to 9 p.m.:

14th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

12th Street Expressway

On Wednesday, the following street may be intermittently closed to vehicle traffic for public safety:

7th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

The following streets were previously closed for the construction of the “Great American State Fair” and will remain closed after it concludes on July 10. as organizers breakdown the event:

Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street NW

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street SW

12th Street from Madison Drive to Constitution Avenue NW

12th Street from Jefferson Drive to Independence Avenue SW

From Wednesday through Sunday, July 11, the following streets will be posted as emergency no parking:

7th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 3rd Street NW

Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 3rd Street SW

From Wednesday through Sunday, July 11, the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic. Pedestrian traffic may move north and south but will be required to undergo security screening.

7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

From Thursday, June 25 through Friday, July 10, the following streets may be closed intermittently for public safety:

14th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 3rd Street NW

Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 3rd Street SW

D.C. police plans to post updates on the latest changes and delays to its x account.

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