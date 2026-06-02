Security plans for July Fourth fireworks, more Freedom 250 events in DC

Multiple agencies came together Tuesday morning to describe the planned security for Freedom 250 events and to emphasize the importance of attendees reporting any suspicious activity or drones — which aren't allowed to fly in D.C.

Summer in the District will be scored with spectacles celebrating America’s 250th birthday and law enforcement is asking for a hand in maintaining public safety through it all.

Multiple agencies described the planned security for Freedom 250 events Tuesday morning and emphasized the importance of attendees reporting any suspicious activity or drones — which aren’t allowed to fly in D.C.

The FBI is not tracking any credible threats, Darren Cox, assistant director in charge for the FBI’s Washington Filed Office told reporters at a news conference at the D.C. Armory.

“With that being said, it comes as no surprise to anyone that D.C., on a normal day, is a target-rich environment, and we are prepared for any threats, and we will work with our partners to address those,” Cox said.

Among the agencies working with the FBI on securing this summer’s events are U.S. Capitol Police, U.S. Park Police, U.S. Secret Service and Homeland Security Investigations.

“Although D.C. is no stranger to visitors, these summer celebrations are collectively expected to draw massive crowds in the hundreds of thousands,” Cox said. “Preparing for these events is a cooperative effort.”

Several members of law enforcement also stressed that D.C. is a no-fly zone for drones. If you spot one in D.C. that seems to be breaking the rules, Cox said to report it to law enforcement by alerting a nearby officer or calling 911.

“Drones are both illegal in D.C. and they are dangerous, and the consequences for flying drones in D.C. are very serious,” Cox said. “Unauthorized drone flights can result in the seizure of your drones, your arrest and civil penalties up to $100,000.”

What to know about security

Anyone attending the Freedom 250 events — which include a UFC match, a July Fourth fireworks show and a state fair — should be aware of security measures in place.

There will be security checkpoints for all of those events, and some of the others planned by Freedom 250 — such as the FIFA World Cup Fan Zone on the National Mall.

Visitors can carry in one plastic bag or a small clutch, families with young children can bring in a diaper bag. Details about banned items are posted on the Freedom 250 website.

All of the patriotic celebrations mean your go-to viewing spot for the fireworks may be unavailable this year.

The fan zone and the Great American State Fair will be happening on the National Mall on the Fourth of July, too.

“As a result, the Fourth of July celebration will look and feel very different in Washington, D.C.,” said Tara McLeese, special agent in charge with the U.S. Secret Service’s Washington Field Office. “Many of the areas previously used by those with blankets and lawn chairs will be occupied by large events.”

The main viewing area for the fireworks is at the base of the National Mall.

Besides space constraints, police were asked during the news conference about staffing the simultaneous events on the Mall. U.S. Park Police Chief Scott Brecht said there are “no staffing concerns” and that the needs will be met.

“We work daily with all of our local partners, state and federal, to address each of these individual events on a case-by-case basis,” Brecht said. “But we communicate daily to ensure that staffing at the community events in and around D.C. is just as important to us as the Freedom 250 events.”

Editor’s note: “Freedom 250” is separate from the congressionally chartered commission “America 250.”

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