With a big parade, a block party, and other festivities, D.C. will have a lot of visitors ready to have a good time this weekend. Those visitors will also be more than ready to spend some money too.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Capital Pride weekend isn't just a celebration — it's also big bucks

With a big parade, a block party, and other festivities, D.C. will have a lot of visitors ready to have a good time this weekend. Those visitors will also be more than ready to spend some money too.

“Pride literally keeps us afloat and keeps us going for the other 364 days a year,” said Eli Downes, the general manager of JR’s, what he calls one of the oldest gay bars in D.C. “We are packed the entire weekend. We like to say kind of Pride weekend pays for the entire year.”

Downes said June is the bar’s busiest and most celebratory month, drawing packed crowds all weekend for Capital Pride, which D.C. leaders say brings in roughly 650,000 to 700,000 people to the District.

The direct economic impact of these celebrations isn’t typically measured, though when D.C. hosted World Pride last year, there were about 1.2 million visitors who had an economic impact of more than $300 million.

“We know that when people come together for our major annual festivals in the District that it creates a significant amount of revenue activity,” said Nina Albert, D.C.’s deputy mayor for Planning and Economic Development.

That activity includes sales and hotel tax revenue as people dine out, have drinks, and spend the night in the city.

“We have a lot of gay community that travels from other states,” said Shane Mounts, a manager at Dupont Circle’s The Fireplace. But it’s not just members of the LGBTQ+ who come.

“A lot of them are in support when they have gay family members,” he said. “A lot of their family members come to our bars. So whether they live in D.C. or they’re just from out of town, they know about our gay bars down here, so they support that.”

“It’s not only good for D.C.’s economy, but it’s also good for the gay bars in our community,” he added.

“You feel at home during Pride. You feel safe during Pride. You feel together during Pride,” Downes said.

He said the support comes from all directions — gay and straight businesses alike, neighbors and visitors traveling from out of state specifically for the weekend.

“It’s helped us stay open for 40 years,” Downes said. “Without community, we have nothing.”

“We are a city that invites all,” said Albert. “We just had the UFC last weekend. This weekend we’re going to be focusing on FIFA and then also at the same time host Capital Pride. It just shows that we are a city that knows how to host big events and festivals and celebrate the true diversity of our country.”

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