Parking restrictions, street closures to impact drivers during Juneteenth Parade and Capital Pride Block Party, festival

Capital Pride's biggest events are being held next weekend, and with the celebration comes some street closures and parking restrictions.

On Friday, the District’s Ward 7 is holding its Juneteenth Parade and Opal’s Walk for Freedom. Then over the weekend, Capital Pride’s biggest events will be held throughout the city. With these celebrations comes some street closures and parking restrictions to look out for.

Juneteenth Parade and Opal’s Walk for Freedom

On Friday, June 19, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

Branch Avenue between Alabama Avenue and Randle Circle, SE

Randle Circle and Minnesota Avenue, SE

On Friday, June 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic. Residential traffic will be able to access their homes when it is safe to do so:

Branch Avenue between Alabama Avenue and Randle Circle, SE

Alabama Avenue between 34th Street and Branch Avenue, SE

Alabama Avenue between 32nd Street and Branch Avenue, SE

Randle Circle and Minnesota Avenue, SE

Q Street from Branch Avenue to 31st Street, SE

P Street from Branch Avenue to 30th Street, SE

O Street from Branch Avenue to Carpenter Street, SE

O Street from Branch Avenue to 30th Street, SE

Highwood Drive from Branch Avenue to Nash Place, SE

Nash Place from Branch Avenue to 30th Street, SE

Pope Street from Branch Avenue to 34th Street, SE

N Street from Branch Avenue to 30th Street, SE

M Street from Branch Avenue to 33rd Place, SE

Anacostia Road from Branch Avenue to M Street, SE

Massachusetts Avenue from Anacostia Road to Branch Avenue, SE

Massachusetts Avenue from 34th Street to Randle Circle, SE

M Place from Minnesota Avenue to Branch Avenue, SE

Fort Dupont Drive from Randle Circle, SE to Fort Davis Drive, SE

Lyndale Place from Branch Avenue to Minnesota Avenue, SE

For more information on Juneteenth street closures go to the D.C. government’s traffic advisory bulletin.

Capital Pride Parade and Block Party

The Capital Pride Parade will start on 15th Street from Rhode Island Avenue to U Street NW and then head east on T Street NW, south on 14th Street NW, and then east on Pennsylvania Avenue NW, where it will end on 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW.

The Capital Pride Block Party will take place on 17th Street from P Street to R Street NW.

Drivers looking to head to Northwest and downtown D.C. are urged to use U Street, Massachusetts Avenue, Independence Avenue, 17th Street NW, and the 3rd Street Tunnel.

D.C. police said that although cars will not be able to cross 14th Street between U Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW during the parade, residents will still be able to access their homes if they live east or west of 14th Street. Those who live between 16th Street and 14th Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue NW are asked to approach from 16th Street and “officers will assist you getting home,” according to the MPD Traffic Advisory.

Residents and visitors needing to access the downtown corridor east of 14th Street NW (City Center, Chinatown, and Capital One Arena) may enter from the east. These areas will experience intermittent traffic closures and motorists should expect delays, police said.

The following streets will be posted as “Emergency No Parking” from Saturday, June 20 at 4 a.m. through Sunday, June 21 at 1 a.m.:

T Street from 16th Street to 14th Street NW

P Street from 16th Street to 14th Street NW

Massachusetts Avenue from 15th Street to Thomas Circle, NW (Eastbound lanes only)

New York Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street NW

H Street from 17th Street to 13th Street NW

G Street from 15th Street to 13th Street NW

F Street from 15th Street to 13th Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 7th Street NW

17th Street from S Street to P Street NW

15th Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW

14th Street from U Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from Saturday, June 20, at 6 a.m. through Sunday, June 21, at 1 a.m.:

17th Street from New Hampshire Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

Corcoran Street from 18th Street to 16th Street NW

Q Street from 18th Street to 16th Street NW

Church Street from 18th Street to 16th Street NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, June 20, from approximately 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

15th Street from U Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

T Street from 16th Street to 14th Street NW

Swann Street from 16th Street to 14th Street NW

S Street from 16th Street to 14th Street NW

R Street from 16th Street to 14th Street NW

Corcoran Street from 16th Street to 14th Street NW

Q Street from 16th Street to 14th Street NW

Church Street from 16th Street to 14th Street NW

P Street from 16th Street to 14th Street NW

O Street from 16th Street to 15th Street NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, June 20, from approximately 1 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

Wallach Place from 14th Street to 13th Street NW

T Street from 14th Street to 13th Street NW

S Street from 14th Street to 13th Street NW

Riggs Road from 14th Street to 13th Street NW

R Street from 14th Street to 13th Street NW

Corcoran Street from 14th Street to 13th Street NW

Q Street from 14th Street to 13th Street NW

P Street from 14th Street to Logan Circle, NW

Rhode Island Avenue from Scott Circle to Logan Circle, NW

N Street from 15th Street to Vermont Avenue, NW

Vermont Avenue from N Street to K Street NW

Massachusetts Avenue ramps to Thomas Circle from 15th Street to 13th Street NW (Massachusetts Avenue will continue to flow east/west under Thomas Circle, NW)

M Street from 15th Street to 13th Street NW

Green Court from 14th Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

L Street from 15th Street to 13th Street NW

K Street from 17th Street to 13th Street NW

I Street from 15th Street to 13th Street NW

Zei Alley from 15th Street to 14th Street NW

H Street from 17th Street to 13th Street NW

New York Avenue from 15th Street to 9th Street NW

G Street from 15th Street to 13th Street NW

F Street from 15th Street to 13th Street NW

E Street from 15th Street to13th Street NW

D Street from 9th Street to 7th Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 12th Street NW

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 7th Street NW

15th Street from Rhode Island Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

14th Street from U Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street NW

12th Street Tunnel to include the I-395 northbound exit 3 toward 12th Street Expressway and the westbound I-395 exit 4B toward 12th Street NW Downtown

11th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to E Street NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue to E Street NW

Capital Pride Festival

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic from Friday, June 19 at 7 p.m. through Monday, June 22 at 6 a.m.:

3rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Jefferson Drive SW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from Friday, June 19 at 7 p.m. through Monday, June 22 at 6 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW

3rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue SW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

On Sunday, June 21 from 8 a.m. until 11:59 p.m., the following streets may be closed to vehicle traffic intermittently for public safety:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street to 9th Street NW

7th Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

For more information, go to the MPD Traffic Advisory list of street closures.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.