4th teenager arrested following Navy Yard Chipotle brawl

D.C. police have arrested a teenager in connection with a fight at a Chipotle restaurant in Navy Yard last month.

D.C. police have arrested a teenager in connection with a fight at a Chipotle restaurant in Navy Yard last month.

A 16-year-old boy, from Northeast D.C., was arrested last Saturday and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon for allegedly using a chair during the altercation.

The incident happened May 16 at a Chipotle on First Street Southeast, where two groups of teens got into a fight in the restaurant before fleeing the scene. Several teens were caught on camera throwing chairs as customers escaped the brawl.

Three other teenagers were arrested on assault charges earlier this month in connection with the melee: a 15-year-old boy from Southeast D.C., a 16-year-old boy from Southeast D.C. and a 16-year-old boy from Temple Hills, Maryland.

The brawl took place amid youth curfews enacted in the District last month and threats from the U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro to prosecute parents of teens involved in “teen takeovers” in the District.

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