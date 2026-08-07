Fedlandia’s future: DC sees opportunity in SW federal core, but redevelopment could take decades

The vision for Southwest D.C.'s federal office district, an area about the size of downtown that's sometimes called "Fedlandia," is starting to come into focus.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 3: The James V. Forrestal Building which houses the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) headquarters is seen on June 3, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Kevin Carter) WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 3: The James V. Forrestal Building which houses the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) headquarters is seen on June 3, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Kevin Carter) The vision for Southwest D.C.’s federal office district, an area about the size of Downtown that’s sometimes called “Fedlandia,” is starting to come into focus.

City leaders said they’re already talking with developers of two recently sold federal buildings as they look at a potential major long-term redevelopment opportunity.

D.C. Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert told WTOP the city is already working with the buyers of the Liberty Loan Building and the Regional Office Building as discussions continue about what’s next for the area.

The James V. Forrestal Building, the massive Brutalist federal office building near L’Enfant Plaza, could create additional redevelopment opportunities in the years ahead as the Department of Energy plans to move out of the building.

“This kind of activity of these movements of federal agencies is incredibly important,” Albert said.

According to Albert, Southwest is one of five major federal enclaves in the District, alongside Federal Triangle, the area near Foggy Bottom, St. Elizabeths and NoMa. But she said Southwest stands apart because of the amount of underused office space there.

“I think it’s a big opportunity,” Albert said.

Albert said The Yards project serves as a model for what could happen. She pointed out the federal government helped anchor that redevelopment with a new Department of Transportation headquarters, while the District followed with a $600 million investment in Nationals Park. The result, she said, was more than 12 million square feet of private development along the waterfront.

Still, she cautioned against expecting quick change.

“This area is about the size of Downtown,” Albert said.

Any transformation would likely happen in phases over many years. Albert also said keeping federal agencies and workers in D.C. remains important because the federal government continues to be a major part of the city’s economy.

She said the challenge will be creating a neighborhood that gives people reasons to live, work and spend time there.

“We know that a mix of uses is the recipe for success,” Albert said.

The city is also working to support redevelopment. Legislation approved by Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Council that created a fund for reinvestment in Southwest, Downtown and the Golden Triangle, along with a tax abatement program aimed at helping buyers of former federal properties redevelop them. She said those tools could help support future redevelopment efforts in Southwest.

Redeveloping buildings alone won’t be enough, Albert said. The discussion also needs to be around attracting more residents, businesses and visitors to grow the city’s tax base and support future development.

Some of the large federal buildings could eventually be converted into apartments, while other oversized properties could attract museums, entertainment uses or other big tenants.

“There has to be a catalytic investment in that neighborhood so that people see the direction and have a clear vision of what could be achieved,” Albert said.

Looking ahead to the next administration, Albert said the next mayor should partner with the General Services Administration on a few major projects that signal Southwest’s potential to investors and residents alike.

She said an important part of that vision is creating a stronger connection between the National Mall and the Wharf.

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