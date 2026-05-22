Memorial Day 2026: What’s open, what’s closed around DC area

Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 25. Most federal offices will be closed, and the U.S. Postal Service won't be delivering mail.

Memorial Day marks a time when Americans honor military personnel who died while in the line of duty.

Alongside the tributes to fallen service members, many Americans get together for barbecues and pool time — though this year’s celebrations may see some cooler temperatures and stray showers.

Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 25. Most federal offices will be closed, and the U.S. Postal Service won’t be delivering mail.

Here’s everything else you need to know.

Metrorail will open at 6 a.m. and close at midnight, running trains on a normal schedule. Metrobus will be operating on a Sunday schedule.

Typical weekday fares will be charged Monday. But parking at Metro’s lots and garages will be free over the weekend and on Monday.

MARC

There will no MARC train service. For the most part the commuter bus won’t run, except for #201, which will operate on a weekend/holiday “S” Schedule.

VRE

There will be no VRE service.

DC

Public schools and all public libraries will be closed Monday.

All Department of Motor Vehicles locations will be closed Saturday and Monday.

The D.C. Department of Public Works won’t pick up trash and recycling Monday, including bulk trash. Collection will slide by one day for the remainder of the week through Saturday. If you typically get your trash and recycling picked up Monday, it will instead be picked up on Tuesday.

The D.C. Department of Transportation will suspend reversible lane operations throughout the District in the following locations:

16th Street NW between Irving Street and Arkansas Avenue NW

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road NW

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park Service)

All parking enforcement is suspended Monday.

Recreation centers, community centers and indoor aquatic centers run by the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation will be closed Monday. Outdoor pools and spray parks will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Maryland

All Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) branches will be closed on Saturday and Monday. Vehicle Emission Inspection Program (VEIP) stations will also be closed the same days.

Frederick County

County government offices are closed.

Public schools are closed. Public libraries are closed Sunday and Monday.

Animal control offices are closed and kennels won’t offer adoptions.

The Reich’s Ford Recycling Center will be closed. There will be no curbside recycling pickup and all recycling collections will shift by one day for the rest of the week.

Montgomery County

County offices and public schools are closed. Public libraries are closed both Sunday and Monday. The RideOn bus service will run on a Sunday schedule. Alcohol Beverage Services stores will be open for business from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Community recreation centers, senior centers and indoor aquatic centers will be closed. Parking is free at public garages, parking lots and curbside meters. The county won’t pick up trash and recycling Monday. Collections will slide by one day for the rest of the week. Prince George’s County County government offices are closed Monday. Schools in the county are closed as are public library branches. Trash collection and curbside recycling in county-contracted areas will be paused Monday and slide by one day. The county landfill and recycling facilities are closed. The Animal Services Facility will be closed. TheBus won’t run its transit service Monday. Virginia

Alexandria City Public Schools are closed.

All library branches are closed.

The impound lot is closed but fees will not accrue Monday.

The Alexandria Police Department will suspend enforcement of restrictions at parking meters and residential permit parking districts.

Warwick Pool, Old Town Pool and Memorial Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Minnie Howard Aquatics Facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All other City of Alexandria recreation facilities and nature centers will be closed.

The DASH bus will operate on a weekend schedule. Lines 102, 103 & 104 will not be running.

Arlington County

Arlington County Public Schools and public libraries are closed.

All community centers are closed.

But the Long Bridge Aquatics and Fitness Center will open on holiday hours, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spraygrounds are open with hours varying depending on by park.

Unless a posted sign says otherwise, it’s safe to assume permit parking is in effect. But metered parking won’t be enforced Monday.

Recycling and trash pickup will be collected on curbside routes. The recycling center is closed from Saturday through Monday.

The ART transit service is running on a reduced schedule. Only the ART 41, 42, 45, 51, 55, and 87 will operate on Sunday schedules. The rest of the routes are canceled Monday.

Fairfax County

Fairfax County Public Schools are closed Monday.

Public library branches are closed.

There will be no change in the trash and recycling collection schedule Monday for county collection.

The recycling and disposal centers at the I-66 Transfer Station and the I-95 Landfill Complex will both be open Monday.

Most Fairfax County Park Authority recreation centers are open Monday. There is no drop-in childcare. However, Colvin Run Mill Sully Historic Site is closed, and the Historic House at Green Spring Gardens is closed.

Fairfax Connector buses will operate on a Sunday service schedule on Monday.

Loudoun County

Count government offices are closed.

Loudoun County Public Schools and public library branches are closed.

The landfill is closed Monday.

Prince William County

Public schools are closed.

County government offices, including libraries and courts, are closed.

The Prince William County landfill will open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

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