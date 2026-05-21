Rockville man accused of smashing Georgetown Cupcake’s window with beer keg

A man from Rockville, Maryland, has been arrested and charged after D.C. police say he hurled a keg through the window of Georgetown Cupcake Sunday night.

Police are searching for a male suspect accused of throwing a beer keg through the front window of Georgetown Cupcake Sunday night in D.C.(Courtesy Georgetown Cupcake) Police are searching for a male suspect accused of throwing a beer keg through the front window of Georgetown Cupcake Sunday night in D.C.(Courtesy Georgetown Cupcake) A man from Rockville, Maryland, has been arrested and charged after D.C. police say he hurled a beer keg through the window of Georgetown Cupcake earlier this week.

D.C. police said 28-year-old Charles Joseph Ali was arrested and charged Thursday with felony destruction of property.

No one was physically hurt when Ali allegedly threw the gray keg through Georgetown Cupcake’s front window around midnight Monday.

But an employee was inside and told police she hid in the back of the store after hearing a loud noise and the sound of glass breaking.

Police said Ali ran away from the bakery after tossing the keg, causing an estimated $10,000 in damage to the storefront.

Earlier this week, D.C. police said they believed the same suspect who shattered the bakery’s window was behind another property crime last month. The suspect damaged property at a business in the 1900 block of M Street NW, just before 5 a.m. on April 24.

On Thursday, police said officers are continuing to investigate that April incident. They asked anyone with information to contact the department at 202-727-9099.

Before the arrest, Georgetown Cupcake shared video on social media that showed the suspect apparently picking up a keg and using it to smash the window, in hopes of finding the person responsible.

The business’ co-owners, sisters Katherine Berman and Sophie LaMontagne, wrote about the arrest on social media.

“This week, our community showed up for us in the most extraordinary way. Thank you to Detective Leiva and the DC Metropolitan Police Department for all of their work in this investigation,” Berman and LaMontagne wrote.

Thank you to everyone for your help this week ♥️ pic.twitter.com/xwqzQ4EmzV — Georgetown Cupcake (@GTownCupcake) May 21, 2026

The sisters and their bakery were highlighted on a TLC reality show from 2010 to 2013. Its flagship store, located in the 3300 block of on M Street, has been in business for 17 years.

WTOP’s LaDawn Black contributed to this report.

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