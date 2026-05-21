StubHub giving away free event tickets to DC youth teams, groups this summer

With the summer concert season and outdoor sports just weeks away, StubHub plans to offer young people free tickets to events across D.C.

With the summer concert and outdoor sports season just weeks away, StubHub plans to offer young people free tickets to events across D.C.

StubHub said Thursday that it will commit $100,000 for youth teams, clubs and groups in D.C. to attend live events.

“We want to make sure that cost isn’t a barrier to experiencing the magic of live sports, music, and theater,” StubHub’s Access: D.C. website said.

People can nominate groups for free tickets through an online form. Any organized group with members aged and 18 and under can participate.

A committee will select the groups based on a number of criteria, including neighborhood diversity, need and representation across ages, disciplines and gender. StubHub said it will announce the winners in waves.

StubHub’s Access: D.C. program is similar to two other programs the ticket-sales platform launched this spring in California and New York state.

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