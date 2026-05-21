One of DC police’s highest ranking officials resigns amid crime stats probe

Executive Assistant Chief of D.C. police Andre Wright has retired after more than three decades on the force and during a period of upheaval within the department.

Executive Assistant Chief of D.C. police Andre Wright has retired after more than three decades on the force and during a period of upheaval within the department caused by allegations of widespread crime data manipulation, which Wright has been at the center of.

Wright has faced disciplinary actions multiple times in the past few months. He was among the 13 officials given a “notice of proposed adverse action” earlier this month, following an internal investigation into the alleged skewed crime numbers.

Interim Police Chief Jeffery Carroll said the department is continuing to work with the House Oversight Committee, which said that Chairman James Comer would be demanding a release of documents from the police department’s internal investigation.

Those findings have not been released publicly.

Those 13 officials were placed on leave, but Wright, along with his wife, Inspector Natasha Wright, had already been placed on administration leave in early March. That action, according to City Cast D.C.’s reporting, was related to a string of profane and obscene text messages found on Wright’s department-issued cellphone.

Wright was mentioned in a Justice Department review last December examining how D.C.’s police department classified crime. The draft federal memo included a witness account alleging Wright was “known to lower crime” classifications when determining offenses’ severity.

“Commanders purportedly brief up to the Assistant Chiefs of Patrol Services North or South, who then brief up to Andre Wright, Executive Assistant Chief of Patrol Services, who one witness stated is known to lower crime,” the report read.

Wright started with the department in 1994 as an officer, slowly rising through the ranks and reaching his current title a few years ago.

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson, Mike Murillo and Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

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