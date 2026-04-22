DC’s mayor, US attorney, blast DC Council over curfew vote

The final vote was 8-5 in favor of the curfew, enough to pass a permanent curfew but short of the votes needed to extend the youth curfew on an emergency basis.

A frustrated Mayor Muriel Bowser was measured in her words, as opposed to the city’s U.S. attorney, when discussing the steps the D.C. Council did and didn’t take regarding a permanent youth curfew.

The final vote Tuesday was 8-5 in favor of the curfew, enough to pass a permanent curfew but short of the votes needed to extend the curfew on an emergency basis. That means the new curfew won’t take effect until the fall.

“We needed the council to act yesterday, they decided to punt on the legislation,” Bowser said. “There will be a gap between when my 15-day emergency runs out, and they can, they can act again. I think what we’re seeing is that there is not a debate over the merits. Now, it’s all political, and I think that people need to put their political ambitions to the side and do their job.”

That was as fiery as the mayor got, but D.C.’s top prosecutor seemed more agitated.

“The police chief is doing everything that he can. The mayor is doing everything that she can. The D.C. Council doesn’t take this stuff seriously enough,” said Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for D.C.

“Until the D.C. Council gets their act together — and the mayor was very kind, the way she put it, I’m not as kind as the mayor is — they’re not doing their job.”

Pirro also said the city should do more to hold parents accountable.

“There can be penalties against the parents who know about the kids’ involvement in these teen takeovers,” Pirro said. “Contributing to the delinquency of a minor is a statute that might be looked at involving the parents. We also have to leverage juvenile court authority over the parents. And until we do that, this is going to continue.”

Interim D.C. Police Chief Jeffrey Carroll said that, in many cases, teens end up becoming crime victims when large gatherings get out of hand. He also said the teens are given ample warnings when they’re gathered into special curfew zones, with police preferring not to arrest anyone.

“It requires so many police resources that we’re drawing from other areas, and it puts the children in more conflict with the police,” Bowser said.

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