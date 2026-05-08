Former Chinatown Walgreens manager sentenced to nearly 3 years for inside-job robberies

London Teeter, 22, of D.C., was employed as the store manager when she took part in seven inside-job robberies with three other people.

The former manager of a Walgreens in D.C.’s Chinatown neighborhood was sentenced Thursday to 32 months in prison for her part in a coordinated string of robberies at the store.

London Teeter, 22, of D.C., was employed as the store manager when she took part in seven inside-job robberies with three other people. She pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery in February 2025.

Over the span of nine months, from July 2023 to February 2024, Teeter, along with Michael Robinson and Kamanye Williams, 26, relayed information about cash transfers inside the store to Gianni Robinson, Michael’s nephew. Gianni would then pass that information along to Williams, who would take money from the safe in the manager’s office at gunpoint.

Teeter knew the timing of the cash transfers and would allow a masked gunman, Williams, to rob the store’s employees using a code she provided.

Michael Robinson, 35, the second manager at the store, was sentenced to 12 years behind bars in October 2025. Teeter and he would take turns being the victim of the robberies because they knew the crimes were being recorded on surveillance cameras.

During the last robbery, Williams was shot by a special police officer hired by Walgreens to protect the business. In a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C., prosecutors said Teeter was aware the special officers were hired and that a co-conspirator had robbed one of them of a firearm.

“London Teeter was a key architect of a seven-month scheme that repeatedly turned her own workplace into a crime scene,” U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro said in a news release. “The sentencing guidelines called for 87-to-108 months. This sentence, which is significantly lighter, does little to protect the citizens of the District.”

Pirro’s office had originally requested a 100-month (over eight-year) prison sentence.

In total, Teeter and her co-conspirators stole about $29,000.

After her 2-year and eight-month sentence, Teeter will serve three years of supervised release.

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