Conspirators plead guilty to 7 inside-job robberies at same Chinatown Walgreens

All four people accused of conspiring to rob the same Walgreens in D.C.'s Chinatown neighborhood seven times in the span of nine months have now pleaded guilty to their roles.

Michael Robinson, 34, and Kemanye Williams, 25, pleaded guilty Tuesday to several charges, including conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery.

Robinson was a manager at the store and was accused of relaying information about cash transfers to his nephew, 27-year-old Gianni Robinson, who pleaded guilty at the end of February. His nephew would then pass that information along to Williams, who would take money from the safe in the manager’s office at gunpoint, the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

It happened seven times between July 2023 and February 2024. During the last robbery, Williams was shot by a special police officer hired by the Walgreens to protect the business.

Each robbery happened while either Michael Robinson or 21-year-old London Teeter was the manager on duty. Teeter also pleaded guilty last month for her role in the robberies, according to the attorney’s office.

In their plea agreements, prosecutors said the group of four admitted stealing and splitting at least $28,983 from the string of robberies.

All four face up to 20 years in prison. Michael Robinson is schedule for sentencing June 10. The three others are set to be sentenced June 12.

