Chinatown Walgreens manager who facilitated inside-job robberies sentenced to 12 years

A former manager at the Chinatown Walgreens in D.C. was sentenced Wednesday to more than 12 years in prison for facilitating a series of seven inside-job robberies at the store that took place from 2023 to early 2024 and culminated in a shooting inside.

Michael Robinson, 35, pleaded guilty in March to several charges, including conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery and weapons charges.

He was accused of relaying information about cash transfers to his nephew, 27-year-old Gianni Robinson, who pleaded guilty at the end of February. His nephew would then pass that information along to Kamanye Williams, who would take money from the safe in the manager’s office at gunpoint, the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Williams has also pleaded guilty.

Michael admitted he and London Teeter, a former store manager and his girlfriend, reviewed internal surveillance footage of a robbery and discussed how to make future robberies look more authentic.

During most of the robberies, Teeter or Michael were managing the store and would pretend to be victims, according to court documents.

Michael asked Williams to assault him during the robberies to make it look more real, prosecutors said.

The group robbed the store seven times between July 2023 and February 2024. During the last robbery, Williams was shot by a special police officer hired by the Walgreens to protect the business.

Each robbery happened while either Michael or 21-year-old Teeter was the manager on duty. Teeter also pleaded guilty last month for her role in the robberies, according to the attorney’s office.

In their plea agreements, prosecutors said the group of four admitted to stealing and splitting at least $28,983 from the string of robberies.

Williams, Teeter and Gianni are still awaiting sentencing.

