Man who coordinated series of 7 robberies of Chinatown Walgreens sentenced to over 10 years

The man prosecutors say planned and coordinated a series of seven inside-job robberies of the Walgreens in D.C.'s Chinatown was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years and six months in prison.

The man prosecutors say planned and coordinated a series of seven inside-job robberies of a Walgreens in D.C.’s Chinatown was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years and six months in prison.

Gianni Robinson, 28, of D.C., conspired with two store managers — one of them his uncle — and another man who posed as a masked gunman, 26-year-old Kamanye Williams, to carry out the string of robberies between July 2023 and February 2024.

All four pleaded guilty in early 2025 to charges related to their roles in the robberies, which culminated in a special police officer shooting Williams during the final job.

“After police posted surveillance footage of his co-conspirator robbing the Walgreens, Gianni Robinson sent the YouTube link to the gunman with a laughing emoji. He thought the crimes he conspired on were funny,” U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro said in a release. “Now, after seven robberies, countless traumatized employees and one man shot in the chest, Robinson isn’t laughing anymore.”

Robinson, prosecutors said, served as the “operational hub” for the robberies, funneling information from the conspiring store managers to Williams so he could access the manager’s office where a safe was located.

According to prosecutors, Robinson also coordinated getaway arrangements and dividing the stolen money. In their plea agreements, prosecutors said the group of four admitted to stealing and splitting at least $28,983 from the string of robberies.

Robinson’s uncle, Michael Robinson, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Williams was sentenced to more than 16 years behind bars. The other store manager, London Teeter, is scheduled for sentencing April 23.

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