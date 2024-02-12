New ‘Safe Commercial Corridor Hub’ in DC opens a block from site of Chinatown Walgreens shooting

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the opening of a new community center designed to offer residents direct access to police and other city agencies to deal with crime and behavioral health issues.

“We not only want people to be safe,” Bowser said, “but feel safe.”

The opening of Chinatown’s new “Safe Commercial Corridor Hub” came just a day after the shooting of a robbery suspect at a nearby Walgreens pharmacy.

At Monday’s event with Bowser, D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said the man who was shot was a robbery suspect who took a gun from one special police officer inside the store, and he was shot by another officer also working at the Walgreens.

Police said the suspect was in “critical condition” as of Monday afternoon.

Smith said the suspect has been charged with seven robberies specific to this Walgreens, and police anticipate making additional arrests on this case.”

Since July, Smith said they have been working with the FBI on the robberies that targeted the store.

Bowser said along with opening the Chinatown hub, two more will open in the spring: one in Anacostia and one along U Street.

“If people are engaging in criminal activity, we know as a community we have sent the clear message that they will be held accountable,” Bowser said.

The mayor also said she’s urging the passage of the “Secure DC” bill before the council. She wants the bill passed without amendments.

The legislation would toughen laws involving firearms and redefines carjacking to include instances when keys are taken from someone outside their car by force or threat. The bill has been supported by the Fraternal Order of Police.

The new hub in Chinatown will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“I’ve described this hub as part MPD substation — I think the chief likes that part and part neighborhood and human services” office, Bowser said.

Bowser and Smith said the hubs will include increased police presence.

“They often share that they want to see more police officers in their neighborhoods and how they feel safe when there are police officers in their communities,” Smith said residents have expressed to her.

While Bowser said the new year has begun with the overall crime rate on a downward trend, robberies are up 12%, according to the latest police data. Smith said robberies also include car thefts.

Along with police, the hub will be staffed with representatives from the Department of Human Services, the Department of Behavioral Health, and the Mayor’s Offices on Asian Pacific Islander Affairs, Community Relations and Services and Nightlife and Culture.

