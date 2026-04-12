What were the major safety issues flagged in DC’s 911 center?

An investigation by the inspector general into D.C.'s 911 call center has identified several shortfalls that could impact emergency response times.

An investigation by D.C.’s Office of the Inspector General into the Office of Unified Communications recently found multiple safety concerns with the 911 call center that could impact emergency response times.

The inspection report, titled “OUC’s Risk Mitigation Infrastructure,” looked at whether the agency has effective risk mitigation strategies in place for the call center. The findings come from an examination that reviewed documents dated between fiscal year 2020 and the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Findings revealed the OUC does not have proper framework in place “to identify and address operational risks that could affect the continuum of call taking and dispatching for 911 emergency response services.”

That lack of framework, according to the report, has contributed to issues like high levels of absenteeism, which strains 911 call center operations — an issue which has been mounting within the agency for years.

In 2024, Ward 1 Council member Brianne Nadeau sent a letter to the city administrator and OUC, requesting daily staffing statistics, a list of agency mistakes, changes to correct systemic failures and a private briefing. It came after Nadeau said her constituents shared examples of their 911 calls being dropped or never answered.

The report also claims some supervisors within the center lack cross-training to handle both fire and emergency calls. This issue is also addressed in a bill being considered by the D.C. Council, which would require the medical director for the Fire and EMS Department to also serve as the medical director for OUC.

Many employees within the 911 call center are unaware of the agency’s continuity of operations plan, according to the report, meaning it could benefit from strengthening communications about emergency preparedness.

Despite the challenges, the report does credit OUC with progress in certain areas, including: reducing critical vacancies, investing in employee wellness programs and implementing comprehensive training programs for call takers and dispatchers.

The report lists six recommendations for the agency:

Develop and implement an enterprise risk management framework.

Implement strategies to reduce absenteeism and enforce supervisory oversight of time and

attendance.

attendance. Ensure all 911 call center supervisors receive cross-training in MPD and FEMS operations.

Enhance quality assurance processes with trend analysis and internal/external reporting.

Revise the Prohibited Items Policy to eliminate contradictory language and clarify enforcement.

Educate personnel about COOP goals and implementation

In a written response to the findings, OUC Director Heather McGaffin said the agency “agrees with the recommendations and has already made progress toward achieving them.”

Find the full inspector general report online.

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