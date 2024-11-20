DC’s embattled 911 call center launches new campaign to direct non-emergencies to 311 hotline

For incidents such as fraud, vandalism or loitering, the District encourages calling 311, the police nonemergency option.

The Office of Unified Communications in D.C. has launched a new initiative urging residents to avoid calling 911 with non-emergencies.

The “Make the Right Call” campaign, according to a news release, serves as a reminder for community members to dial 311 with issues that don’t require an emergency response.

Of the estimated 1.2 million 911 calls the OUC handled in fiscal 2024, about a fourth of those were non-emergencies. Calling 911 with non-emergencies, city leaders are warning, could have consequences for people dialing in with life-threatening challenges.

“We’re helping people with their life or death situation in their worst day of their life,” said Tenaj Gueory, a call taker who has been working with OUC for almost three years. “We come in and try to be the voice of reason and assist them with the help that they are requesting.”

Many times, Gueory said, callers who dial 911 are requesting ticketing or towing, seeking help with unleashed dogs or pets stuck in trees, or calling for information about how to pay tickets online.

Callers also dial 911 when they should be reaching out to 311 for noise complaints, lost, found or stolen property, illegal dumping or crimes that happened in the past without an injury or suspect still at the scene.

“It delays service, because I can only take one call at a time,” Gueory said.

A staffing shortage has also hampered the agency’s efforts, but OUC Director Heather McGaffin said they currently only have six 911 call-taker vacancies. In June of 2023, they had 36.

The team that answers 311 calls, meanwhile, is fully staffed, an agency spokeswoman said.

“By calling 311, or by allowing us to connect you with other city services, you’re not just getting help in that moment, but you’re getting help for the future as well,” McGaffin said.

The time it takes the agency to answer 911 calls is also improving. In June, about 63% of 911 calls were answered in 15 seconds or less.

So far this month, they’re answering almost 90% of 911 calls in 15 seconds or less.

When someone calls 911 with a nonemergency, a quick call can turn into one that takes two to three minutes while the call taker explains they’re not equipped to help.

“There could be someone in (the) queue, on hold, waiting for CPR assistance, and me taking time to explain and reassure the caller that I’m transferring you to someone else that needs help and is better suited to you, can be a delay,” Gueory said.

Residents are recommended to dial 911 when there’s a crime in progress, for all fire and medical emergencies, home or business intruders, car crashes when someone is hurt and when a wanted criminal is spotted.

For incidents such as fraud, vandalism or loitering, there’s a police nonemergency option on the 311 call menu, according to the news release.

The 311 hotline can also help with city services, such as bulk pickup, parking enforcement, missed trash service or DMV-related calls.

“While we’re on the phone talking to you about why this isn’t an emergency, or connecting you with the right resource, there could be somebody in a queue that’s having a real emergency, where we need to give lifesaving direction or dispatch to,” McGaffin told WTOP.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.