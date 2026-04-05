DC police looking for suspects in robbery of one student’s Louis Vuitton shoes

D.C. police are looking for suspects in a robbery that left a student without his Louis Vuitton shoes on Friday afternoon.

D.C. police are searching for multiple suspects after a robbery that left a high school student without his shoes.

WTOP’s partner 7News said the victim was robbed and stomped near Dunbar High School in Northwest D.C. around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Investigators said a group of people approached the teenager, asked where he was from and then assaulted him.

More people reportedly joined in, eventually taking his Louis Vuitton shoes.

When authorities arrived, the victim was lying on the ground with a deep head wound. He was treated at a nearby hospital.

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