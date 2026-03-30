DC police charge 2 teens following robbery, paintball gun recovered

Two suspects entered a store, demanding money and merchandise before fleeing the property. Police found both suspects, including one of the teens carrying a paintball gun.

Two teenagers were arrested early Sunday morning in connection with a robbery at a business in Southeast D.C., police said.

D.C. police said officers responded to a report of a robbery in progress around 12:27 a.m. in the 5000 block of Benning Road, near the intersection of H Street, in Southeast.

Police said two suspects entered a store, implied they were armed and demanded money and merchandise before fleeing the property.

Both suspects were located nearby and taken into custody by responding officers. Police said one of the teens was carrying a paintball gun.

A 16-year-old boy from Northeast D.C. and a 13-year-old boy from Oxon Hill, Maryland, were charged with robbery. Police said the 16-year-old was also charged with threats to kidnap and injure a person.

A map of the area is below.

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