DJ and ‘pillar’ in DC community dies more than a week after attempted robbery left him with critical injuries

A DJ who was attacked in an attempted robbery in D.C. over a week ago has died, according to police.

A DJ who was attacked in an attempted robbery in D.C. over a week ago has died, according to police.

Bryan Smith was found unconscious in the 500 block of T Street NW, not far from Florida Avenue, around 5 a.m. on Oct. 27 after an attempted robbery and assault, according to a news release from police.

Police said they did not know his identity at the time of the attack and he was transferred to an area hospital for treatment of critical injuries. He was identified after friends had reported him missing, police said.

Through an investigation, it was determined that Smith was robbed by two suspects while walking the block.

Police released the following CCTV footage of the incident.

Smith had just performed at the 9:30 Club, a few blocks away from the attack.

He died on Thursday, police told WTOP News.

Police said there is no indication at this time that hate or bias motivated this offense.

GoFundMe, which described Smith as “a pillar in the DC queer and nightlife communities,” has raised more than $56,000 as of Saturday afternoon. Organizers say donations will be put toward “alleviating any financial burden on his family during this time.”

Police continue to look for the suspects who they believe robbed several other people in three separate incidents later the morning of the attack on Smith.

Those incidents include an attempted robbery and assault in the 1900 block of 14th Street NW shortly before 6 a.m., a robbery in the 1800 block of Vermont Avenue NW just five minutes later, and a robbery around 7:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Rhode Island Avenue NW.

Smith’s cause of death is pending with the Northern Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office, according to police. At this time, the case is being called a robbery.

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.