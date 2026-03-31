2026 James Beard Awards finalists include several innovative DC-area restaurants

The finalists for the prestigious James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards for 2026 have been announced, and some state-of-the art D.C.-area names have made the list.

The finalists for the prestigious James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards for 2026 have been announced, and some of the best in the D.C.-area food business have made the list.

Suresh Sundas from Tapori in D.C. has been named a finalist for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic, which includes D.C., Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Located on H Street NE, Tapori describes itself as serving up “Indian-ish street foods and cocktails.”

Meherwan Irani and Molly Irani of the Chai Pani Restaurant Group are finalists in the Outstanding Restaurateur category. Chai Pani, which originally started in Asheville, N.C, is a James Beard Award-winning Indian street food spot that opened in Union Market last August.

D.C.’s Maison Bar à Vins is a finalist for Best New Restaurant. It’s a French-inspired wine bar and restaurant in Adams Morgan that opened in September of last year.

Brent Kroll, proprietor and sommelier at Maxwell Park in D.C., is a finalist for Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service. The wine bar and restaurant on 9th Street NW in the Shaw neighborhood offers more than 50 wines by the glass.

Field & Main Restaurant in Marshall, Virginia — a village in Fauquier County — is among the finalists for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program. The farm-to-table restaurant offers wines by the glass and on tap.

Susan Bae with Moon Rabbit in D.C. is a finalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker. The Vietnamese restaurant is situated in Penn Quarter.

The winners will be announced June 15 at a ceremony in Chicago.

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