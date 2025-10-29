Who says you can’t run in high heels? DC proves you can

Over 200 participants gathered at the starting line, dressed in creative costumes and makeup, while the sidewalks were lined with fans waiting to see racers sprint down the street in various styles of footwear.

Participant Parker Beckley (C) of Bozeman, Montana, crosses the finish line as he wins the 38th annual 17th Street High Heel Race on October 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. The annual race, with participants dress in drag costume racing down 17th Street in high heels, is one of the most iconic LGBTQIA+ celebrations in DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images Men in maid outfits and colorful wigs at the annual 17th Street High Heel Race on Tuesday night. (WTOP/Steve Dresner) WTOP/Steve Dresner Men dressed like Disney’s Princess Merida (left) and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem (center) at the annual 17th Street High Heel Race on Tuesday night. (WTOP/Steve Dresner) WTOP/Steve Dresner A man dressed patriotically at the annual 17th Street High Heel Race on Tuesday night. (WTOP/Steve Dresner) WTOP/Steve Dresner A participant poses for photographers prior to the 38th annual 17th Street High Heel Race on October 28, 2025 in DC. The annual race, with participants dress in drag costume racing down 17th Street in high heels, is one of the most iconic LGBTQIA+ celebrations in DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images Participants dressed in Santa Claus costumes pose for photographers prior to the 38th annual 17th Street High Heel Race on October 28, 2025 in DC. The annual race, with participants dress in drag costume racing down 17th Street in high heels, is one of the most iconic LGBTQIA+ celebrations in DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images Participants in costume pose for photographers prior to the 38th annual 17th Street High Heel Race on October 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. The annual race, with participants dress in drag costume racing down 17th Street in high heels, is one of the most iconic LGBTQIA+ celebrations in DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. High Heel Race in DC returns with dazzling costumes, community spirit

It’s not often there’s a running competition through the streets of D.C.’s Dupont Circle, where the main objective isn’t to finish first, but rather trying not to break a heel and fall flat on your face.

That was the general consensus of some of the participants at the 38th annual High Heel Race, held along 17th Street in Northwest on Tuesday night.

Over 200 participants gathered at the starting line at 17th and R streets, dressed in creative costumes and makeup, while the sidewalks were lined with fans and outdoor foodies, all waiting to see racers sprint down the street in various styles of footwear.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was the honorable host of the longtime neighborhood tradition that dates back to the late 80s.

The High Heel Race first began on Halloween of 1986 as a bet between two drag queens. Now, it continues to gain wide support from the D.C. area’s LGBTQ community.

At the end of the 2025 race, several racers crossed the finish line at the same time, prompting some participants to ask, “Who won?”

Ironically, many had the same answer — “Those who didn’t fall flat on their faces were the ones who won this race.”

The real winner was Parker Beckley of Bozeman, Montana, who won the race while painted head to toe in teal and gold makeup as the Statue of Liberty.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.