10 years later, Silver Spring’s Josh Hart adds NBA title to NCAA championship

Hart, considered one of the best “glue guys” in the NBA, played a significant role in the Knicks’ successful season as he capped off with a typical do-a-little-bit-of-everything championship performance.

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) celebrates a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Saturday, June 13, 2026, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin New York Knicks guard Josh Hart moves the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Saturday, June 13, 2026, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) looks for a call during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the San Antonio Spurs, Saturday, June 13, 2026, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin Josh Hart (3) of the New York Knicks celebrates after the 94-90 victory in Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Ernie Johnson Jr. interviews Josh Hart (3) and Mikal Bridges (25) of the New York Knicks after the victory against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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The New York Knicks’ 53-year NBA title drought is over, and it was a win clinched with the help of a Montgomery County, Maryland, native: shooting guard Josh Hart.

Hart, considered one of the best “glue guys” in the NBA, played a significant role in the Knicks’ successful season as he capped off with a typical do-a-little-bit-of-everything performance in the Saturday’s winning game.

He played 39 minutes, scoring 13 points and pulling down a team-high of 11 rebounds.

“I try to put my, my heart out there, I try to do whatever I can do to help the team win,” Hart said at the podium with his twin 3-year-old sons sitting next to him. “I don’t care about points, I don’t care about those things. I’m willing to sacrifice whatever it takes for this city, for this jersey, for this franchise, and to win it, man.”

Hart was born in Silver Spring and his basketball journey started in the Montgomery County Recreation League.

After transferring from Wheaton High School, he was named first team All-Met at Sidwell Friends School in 2013 and later went on to win the NCAA title in 2016 with the Villanova Wildcats. He was also named Big East Player of the Year in 2017.

He bounced around the NBA with three teams in his first six years in the league before finding a home in New York when he was traded to the Knicks in 2023.

“I’ve been doubted so many times. You know, traded, had so much instability with what, seven, eight different head coaches and I found a home in New York and they embraced me for the person that I am, the player that I am,” Hart said.

Hart forms one-third of the so-called “Nova Knicks,” along with players Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges. The trio, who combined for 72 points scored on Saturday night, led Villanova to an NCAA championship in 2016 and 10 years later, they’re NBA champions after besting the San Antonio Spurs 94-90.

“I feel like definitely [former Villanova head] coach [Jay] Wright helped us be cut from a different cloth, and no matter what the moment is, it’s never too big for us,” Hart said.

“We’re champions before at the college level. Now we’re champions as brothers at the ultimate level,” Hart said. “And those guys, men, they’re warriors and nothing they do surprises me … I love those guys, and we’re going to be friends and brothers for a lifetime.”

A parade for the Knicks will be held Thursday and could potentially be the largest championship parade in New York City’s storied sports history.

“This the best feeling, man. We worked so hard for this,” Hart said. “We’re going to celebrate this one a little bit. I’m going to celebrate with some Patrón.”

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